The Hypersonic Arms Race Between the US, China & Russia

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
The development of hypersonic weapons has made it difficult to distinguish between nuclear weapons and non-nuclear strategic weapons. Yet, it has made it clear that hypersonic weapons cannot be taken lightly. The strategic instability created by these weapons has triggered a hypersonic arms race between the US, China, and Russia. The author, Syed Alyaan Kazmi, notes that each state views the other two with suspicion and fears a pre-emptive strike, thus triggering a security dilemma. The existence of hypersonic weapons greatly influences the decision-making process due to their unpredictability. Fearing the destabilization of the arms race between the nuclear states, the author suggests the establishment of new multilateral agreements to limit the development and proliferation of hypersonic weapons.

Read the original post at ParadigmShift.com.pk: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/hypersonic-arms-race/
 
DJ_Viper

DJ_Viper

The author (not sure who that is) needs proper understanding of the Hypersonic weapon systems. These are slower than BM's, yet, include a brain (AI) that depresses trajectory and makes calculated decisions. Eventually, outside of human involvement. That doesn't mean the current response / deterrence system has failed. For example, a Hypersonic weapon may give someone limited first strike advantage, but let's say the US and Russia, the response would be massive and would be MAD.

In the next few years, almost every big nation that can spend a few billion on R&D, will have Hypersonic weapons.
 
