What's new

The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakisan

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,996
185
31,727
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan
The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakisan - Eurasia Future

Part of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (“Pashtun Protection Movement”, PTM) is working with foreign powers to wage Hybrid War on Pakistan in parallel with the complementary Hybrid War dismissively mocking the state’s accusations by portraying them as a self-interested overreaction by the military, with this Hybrid War on Hybrid War representing a very dangerous development that seeks to delegitimize the state’s proactive information campaign about these sorts of threats that has hitherto helped bolster society’s defense against them.

PTM And The Hybrid War Plot

A very dangerous development is taking place in Pakistan nowadays and that’s the Hybrid War on Hybrid War, or in other words, the concerted efforts to delegitimize the state’s proactive information campaign about Hybrid War threats within the country and misportray them as self-interested overreactions by the military. This is especially relevant when it comes to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (“Pashtun Protection Movement”, PTM) that the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor recently accused of being on the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies’ payrolls. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa soon thereafter clarified that “PTM itself is not an issue” but that the “few individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care”, which is the very essence of Hybrid War.

Anti-State Information Warfare

This was an important distinction to make since the Color Revolution phase of Hybrid Warfare is driven by a small core of conspirators who work through a comparatively larger cadre of cohorts to mislead the civilian masses and ultimately provoke them into clashes with the authorities. The movement’s organizers can then use those people as de-facto human shields for whenever the state justifiably responds to the unprovoked attacks against them, after which footage of the event can be deliberately decontextualized, misportrayed, and then over-amplified through the mainstream and social medias in order to incite further anti-government unrest that’s intended to catalyze a self-sustaining cycle of destabilization aimed at squeezing various degrees of concessions from the state depending on the escalation. Giving credence to the civilians’ concerns while discrediting the devious intent behind the movement’s foreign intelligence-linked organizers was the right balance for the state to strike.

Nevertheless, it’s precisely because of this pragmatic approach that avoids climbing the expected escalation ladder of the PTM’s domestic and international organizers that some forces have tried to delegitimize it through the Hybrid War on Hybrid War by misportraying the state’s Hybrid War claims as self-interested overreactions by the military like Daud Khattak of the Pashto-language Radio Mashaal for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty attempted to do in his piece for Foreign Policy magazine titled “The Pakistani Military’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True“. He makes it seem as though the PTM is the vanguard of an inclusive all-Pakistani movement that’s challenging what he believes is the military’s inappropriate behind-the-scenes role in society, which is why he thinks the armed forces are getting ready for a crackdown against it in order to preserve their hold on power. His dismissive attitude complements the mocking one that some Pakistanis have expressed and altogether advances the implied narrative that there’s supposedly no such thing as the Hybrid War on Pakistan.

Reversing The Roles Of Patriots And Traitors

It can’t be emphasized just how dangerous of a development this is because it makes it seem like Pakistan no longer has any unconventional threats to seriously worry about, and that if anything, the state can’t be trusted to identify them in the first place because it might have “ulterior motives” in doing so like Mr. Khattak hints is the case with what Maj. Gen. Ghafoor recently said about the PTM. In addition, this narrative perversely portrays the treasonous individuals at the top of the PTM’s hierarchy as “patriots” in parallel with suggesting that it’s actually the military itself that’s the “traitors” for going against “the people”. This Hybrid War on Hybrid War capitalizes on the suspicions that some segments of society still have of the establishment even after political outsider Imran Khan’s election last summer and attempts to weaponize populist trends for the purpose of opposing the state. By intentionally confusing the population, these infowar practitioners intend to turn the people against their government ahead of what might be a forthcoming concerted Color Revolution attempt.

The “Coalition Of Malcontent Minorities” vs. Pakistaniat

Geo-demographically speaking, the ultra-diverse state of Pakistan is comprised of a Punjabi core surrounded by a minority-populated periphery, which is an arrangement that the country’s Hybrid War foes endeavor to exploit if they can break the concept of Pakistaniat (“Pakistan-ness”) through externally provoked identity conflict like I warned about in my 2017 conference paper about the “Applicability of Hybrid Warfare to Pakistan: Challenges and Possible Responses” that was published in the Pakistani National Defence University’s official journal. Therein lays the strategic relevancy of the PTM in the eyes of hostile powers because it could serve as the seemingly “peaceful” catalyst for getting people to question Pakistaniat prior to some of the group’s representatives being pushed by their foreign patrons into taking up arms against the state following any forthcoming security crackdown against them in order to militantly try to dismantle this national unity concept like some wayward Baloch have been attempting to do for years already.

From the Indo-American perspective, one of the grand strategic goals of their intelligence agencies is to organize a so-called “coalition of malcontent minorities” among the Pashtuns, Sindhis, and Baloch that could challenge the centrally positioned Punjabis and ultimately extract political concessions from the central state in order to achieve broad Bosnian-like autonomy for each of their regions, which would in effect make Pakistan much easier to divide and rule by foreign powers because of the lack of external effort that would have to be expended to keep inter-ethnic/-regional tensions simmering in that event. That’s not to say that decentralization in and of itself is a foreign plot, but just that implementing it along the aforementioned lines could inadvertently create a situation that would be easier for Pakistan’s enemies to exploit, though this scenario can’t happen so long as the country’s many people still believe in Pakistaniat, which seems to be the true target of the PTM’s foreign intelligence-linked leaders.

Putting It All Together

Being aware of the long-term strategic aims that Pakistan’s enemies are pursuing, the reader can now better understand the deviousness of the Hybrid War on Hybrid War which is predicated on getting people to believe that none of these threats exist and that anyone who warns about them is just a “useful idiot” spreading a “conspiracy theory” that ultimately plays into the military’s self-interested hands at the populations’ “democratic expense”. That’s not the case at all because the reality is that those who dishonestly doubt the existence of the multifaceted Hybrid War on Pakistan are the real useful idiots spreading an actual conspiracy that ultimately plays into the hands of the country’s external enemies at the entire population’s security expense because it lowers their guard and makes it more likely that others might become pawns of these foreign plots hatched by a handful of core members and their cohorts like was previously explained.

The fact of the matter is that Pashtuns have never had it better in Pakistan’s history because one of their own is now the country’s Prime Minister and the military has successfully stamped out previous terrorist threats in their region.

Like all “Global South” countries, there are still local problems in Pakistan that need to be properly addressed by the authorities, which is why Gen. Bajwa was very clear in stating that the PTM itself isn’t an issue whatsoever but that the state’s concern is with the “few individuals (who are) playing in foreign hands (and) are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism.” The majority of those who associate with the PTM are well-intended civilians, but that doesn’t change the fact that their organization is misleading many of them into functioning as the vanguard of a much wider Color Revolution movement that’s the tip of the spear in the larger Hybrid War on Pakistan, which is why its responsible members must disown the group’s treasonous leaders and refuse to participate in any destabilizing activities. If properly and urgently reformed, the PTM could become a valuable part of Pakistan’s developing democracy.

Concluding Thoughts

Far from being the “conspiracy theory” that its proponents dismissively claim that it is in order to muddle minds and divert attention from the divide-and-rule goals that they’re really pursuing, the Hybrid War on Hybrid War in Pakistan is disturbingly real and could carry with it very dangerous consequences for the country’s security if more people are deceived into falling for this narrative. There’s no doubt that foreign forces are trying to exploit the majority of the PTM’s well-intended members through the financial relationship that these intelligence agencies have with their leaders, but pretending that this isn’t the case could delegitimize the state’s possibly forthcoming security crackdown against the treasonous individuals within this group and thus attempt to “justify” the terrorism that some of them might resort to afterwards as being “legitimate acts of self-defense against the military dictatorship”. Therefore, the solution is to raise awareness of this particular Hybrid War threat simultaneously with the strengthening of Pakistaniat in order to ensure that the country’s enemies don’t succeed in creating a “coalition of malcontent minorities” and forever weakening national unity.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
2,726
17
3,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Therefore, the solution is to raise awareness of this particular Hybrid War threat simultaneously with the strengthening of Pakistaniat in order to ensure that the country’s enemies don’t succeed in creating a “coalition of malcontent minorities” and forever weakening national unity.
Click to expand...
All successful countries have learned how to manage these destabilizing elements. Pakistan needs to educate the people to explain what is at risk if they give into these forces. In the future the danger will only get worse as Pakistan comes out of the economic mess and onto some kind of stability, Inshallah. These are the elements that will try to steal for their own selfish desires, the hard build stability and prosperity.

A army of special police and an army of lawyers need to prosecute these elements from within the law, and maintain vigilance from 5th columnists.
 
Mamadouso

Mamadouso

FULL MEMBER
Feb 26, 2019
1,007
1
1,413
Country
Nigeria
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan has made the situation much worse than it should have been.

Big provinces like Punjab & Balochistan should have been made into smaller units that would have prevented the discontent and made the country much easier to manage than these large provinces.

India has re-organised their states many times.
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,996
185
31,727
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan
Genesis... always a beginning for an end...and it begins again to end once again... Cycle.

For sometime now we have been hearing the whispers of hybridwar/5th Gen war from PA... but not on the mainstream media or in political discourse. Why?

This is a very sophisticated war with many vectors and each with its own differing nodes... so there is not any plug-n-play solution that can be offered.

To win this war or at least bring it down to managable levels the Pak State in its entirty has to act in unison.

This sadly has not happened yet. Hence, logically the hybridwar-on-hybridwar is being played in broad daylight.

From the perspective of studying the Game Theory in practice... this offers quite an intersting example of a complex game with multiple players pushing the Pak State in Prisoner's Dilema!


#WeAreVictims Vector:

1- Balochistan
Our Baloch relatives living in Iran have to speak persian. This is enforced. Many of these Iranian Balochs speak Urdu. But they dare not to do so in open. But we don't see anyone in Pak or in the West giving them any attention. We must remember this Fact.

When it comes to us and our Balochistan.. it remains a fact that #CriminalEnterprise both within and outside our province neglected Paks in Balochistan.
There has been even studied neglect. Sui gas is the prime example of this Fact. Therefore, anger is historic and not totally unfounded.

But if anyone thinks that common Balochs are any less nationalistic than the rest of us is plain lying.

Baloch nationalism is quite lucrative enterprise to blackmail the state to come to power and whence outside of the power corridors then become open-for-business to anyone. This fact is too well documented to go over here.

The point is if/when the development problems are solved... which chooran will the so-called leaders will sell? Maybe Najam Sethi can invent one...

2- Pastoon Nationalism
It is not that different from that of Baloch. Even Pashtoon from Balochistan don't want Pashtoonistan... it is all about blackmailing potential and open-for-business slogan... where the leaders take money from both the Pak State and the foreign powers.
So much documetary evidence has been in public domain... that this latest revealations from #DGISPR don't come as a surprise.

It is just choona that the so-called Pashtoon leaders apply regularly on our Pathans... it would be interesting to know the history of ANP's opposition to Kalabagh dam... you would be amazed how big a choona it was!

But the worst and toughest war that we fought in our history was in former FATA. And the price we all paid. 80+k killed and 300$Bln is loss to economy.

Pain is real.
Anguish is real.
PTSD is real.

Exploitation of this agony is/was a ripe fruit for the picking. Nawaz Regime didn't release money and now Zinda hai Bhutto Zinda hai is not giving the share which was agreed.

3- Sindh Carboard
With private prisons, loanshaking, slave/bond labour the weakest nationalism choona is Sindh Card.
What it boils down is to: just-let-us loot-and-don't-ask-a-single-question.
But during the Zia period it had more threat value than now. All it takes is a few billions PKR to change loyalities..in government.

Problem is urban Sindh. The foreign penetration in urban Sindh is far greater than we are willing to accept. This problem is not solved with precious peace that we have achieved so far. The Bahi was the frontman... there are many Bahis out there... and most who got murdered were the Urdu speakers... same as in all other vectors... having the local victims killed adds to open-for-business and blackmail Pak State potential.

4- Punjab is Political Expression
Gora sahib took over from Son of Pak.. Ranjit Singh.. and created a province. Yet when we look at Punjab then we realise that it is an accumulation of at least four regions... so the infamous Punjabi domination is a great Choona that sells.

#IslamInDanger Vector:
The foundation of it was laid down with ZAB with his maglomenia. Zia facilitated CIA&Co and the rest is history. Foreign funding of religious parties and #DieselMullahs is a proven fact. #WikiLeaks have successfully demonstrated how much belief #DieselMullah have in God and how much in America.

It is a chanda game and SUV addiction... it is a great business... and open-for-busines religious enterprise is ever open to oblige. Price has to be right!

a) God for love
b) God for money
c) God for power

Ever wondered: Why dieselmullahs are for western form of democracy?

#FreedomOfExpression Vector:
The DG ISI stood in parliment and informed in-camera briefing that every second jurno is on foreign payroll.

#DGISPR showed the bankaccounts of jurnos recieving money from abroad. And we have anchors with their own NGOs/or their wives'... #Lifafaism is rampant and the Pak State is bashed daily on TV. And every day the anchors complaint about restrictions...

About 3000 TV hours and countless articles were generated before the Nawaz special-bail-in-judicial-history by the SCP.

From Memogates to DawnLeaks to media cells to socialmedia accounts run from Pak and outside are all known..

Open-for-business jurnos are writing counter-Pak-narratives on BBC and VoC and Pak State is ever ready to be blackmailed.

#DGISPR asked to show some positivity for 6 months and see what happens... he was laughed at. In his lastest presser he asked for at least once a week Solution oriented talkshows... Zilch happened.

#MoneyLaunderingVector:
Money paid to anchors to models to drama celebs are coming from fake accounts and SBP is sipping sattooz....

FATF is a blessing in disguise if SBP would act... but SBP has been open-for-business enterprise for last 35 years courtesy Isaq$ the Founding Father of Moneylaundering in Pak.

If IK Gov were to take action against #CriminalEnterprise then IK's government wouldn't last a week. So much for justice!

#CriminalEnterprise and Debt Trap Vector:
Installment of Zardari and the following attempts of PPP operators to denulearlise Pak for $100 Bln package is well documented Fact.
Installment of Nawaz Regime and facilitating Indian Regional Hegemony is a Fact.

Both of these regimes recieved massive loans and didn't act on the conditions imposed by IMF and IMF looked the other way... the last budget and steps taken by the NoonLeague under the new FinMin Mifta were designed to create a paralysis for the incoming government.

The expensive loans were to become redeemable in the new government period... and design for default was built in.
And then NooraLeague PM Abbasi allowed the EconomicTerrorist escape from Pakistan on PM plane... all known facts.

On top of this all.. cherry on the cake... coconut bureacracy with their double nationalities... are loyal to #CriminalEnterprise than the State of Pakistan.. LaWhore justices are not limited to Lahore or Islamabad... Sindh is equally shinning!

Was 18th Amedment the creation of #MarasiPolitocos?

#Moneky to Palwama to SL Vector:
We know all too well about: We have your Monkey!

Even after capturing the Indian Monkey... the GoP didn't have anyone to fight for the case of Paks. 80+K dead and $300Bln loss to economy and still Pak got labelled Terrorist. And then you had Nawaz being Nazriati...fuming with Dawn to be used by Indians in ICJ.

Mayor of Kabul was/is going Indian on daily basis yet no voice to counter him. Him supporting PTM so many times... yet deafening silence.

#PulwamaDrama with its timing and immediate blaming by India and support by her masters came as no surprise. The indian strike was long planned all it needed was context. Feb Balakot.

27th also happened. It was not supposed to happen. It did. As a result There is NO Regional Hegemon.

This is a dangerous development. Before we had a narrative of a superpower of Two Front War fame...and everything was limited to rhetoric. With to-and-fro soundbites.

However, now we are in dangerous waters... the space for rhetoric and sound-bites is gone.

PAF /PA/PNS did a bit too well. Now the pressure is internally and externally intense on Indian deepstate to restore the balance in its favour.

So we need to be ready on all fronts.

A food for thought is the fact that since 27th Feb Quetta, Peshawar and Makran Coast has seen successful Indian & Co. terrorism... in Karachi we have seen terrorism attempts as well.


To say that Pak Stae is at backfoot is understatement. The State has its back to the wall.

When we calculate the individual weight of each vector on its own then perhaps they don't form critical threat value. However, all these Vectors are interlinked and exert combined weight on the Pak State in unison.

At the moment the National Pak Narrative: is BB talking about Pak State being complicit in terrorism, Nawaz League blaming the army, #DieselMullahs becoming restless vying for position, open-for-business with their madrassa boys on-the-ready...


All these vectors have been moving, chugging along with their own momentum...coming to head.

With debt redemption becoming increasingly problematic...IMF in da house!

Inability to prosecute the #CriminalEnterprise. PTM being supported by Pak Media and BBC/VoC non-stop.

How many TV programs have you seen about Hybridwar?

Which Jurnos have been dedicating media space to help Pak State fight this war?

How can we Fight this Hybridwar successfully?

Solution Space is now Open-for-Business!



Come on Young Paks...show us what you got!
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,996
185
31,727
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan
The rising frequency of terror incidences is a clear indication of a concerted effort by the usual suspects to create a wave of uncertainty yet again.

Perhaps, we need to understand the current accountability drive, economic difficulties and foreign sponsorship of discontent on ethnic, linguistic lines have money angle as well... we know for a fact that their are facilitators who provide terrorists for money... RAW/NDS &Co...

The coming economic difficulties are going to add to our headaches as well.

Unless, there is a clear scenario and comprhensive wargaming by the entire Pak State and hopefully the government as well... we will end up in reactive mode yet again.

This is a war we cann't afford to loose.

Although there is so much fatigue in the society and in State as well...yet we need to move forward... and fight on all fronts.

Social media, fake news, #MarasiMedia, #Lifafas and NGO (religious or atheists- local and foreign) all need to be managed...

We are going to face a lot of heat from the this staged US-Iran drama and AF-India randi rona.... and then there is Sino-US public negotiations for global power structure i.e. trade-war...

CPEC phase two is going to see the impact on this... IMF is an extension of the Washington/Western Financial Architecture.... CPEC is a singular strategic component of BeiJing one.

We, as Pak, need to find a way to have some sort of sovereignty on both fronts... both cann't be friends at the sametime... but we need both as equal partners.
Some very daft diplomacy is required here. SMQ is not cutout for this...

The political and sytem paralysis cann't be allowed to linger on for much longer... and there is emerging judicial crisis as well....

All in all we are in for a Long Hybridwar... yet there is practically no coverage or national level understanding of what it means and how to manage it... if an outright victory is not possible.


@The Eagle @Oscar @Dubious sahiban, if you think that this thread deserve to be a sticky one... then many thanks!
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,630
-1
8,545
Country
China
Location
United States
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakisan - Eurasia Future

Part of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (“Pashtun Protection Movement”, PTM) is working with foreign powers to wage Hybrid War on Pakistan in parallel with the complementary Hybrid War dismissively mocking the state’s accusations by portraying them as a self-interested overreaction by the military, with this Hybrid War on Hybrid War representing a very dangerous development that seeks to delegitimize the state’s proactive information campaign about these sorts of threats that has hitherto helped bolster society’s defense against them.

PTM And The Hybrid War Plot

A very dangerous development is taking place in Pakistan nowadays and that’s the Hybrid War on Hybrid War, or in other words, the concerted efforts to delegitimize the state’s proactive information campaign about Hybrid War threats within the country and misportray them as self-interested overreactions by the military. This is especially relevant when it comes to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (“Pashtun Protection Movement”, PTM) that the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor recently accused of being on the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies’ payrolls. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa soon thereafter clarified that “PTM itself is not an issue” but that the “few individuals playing in foreign hands are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism and now need care”, which is the very essence of Hybrid War.

Anti-State Information Warfare

This was an important distinction to make since the Color Revolution phase of Hybrid Warfare is driven by a small core of conspirators who work through a comparatively larger cadre of cohorts to mislead the civilian masses and ultimately provoke them into clashes with the authorities. The movement’s organizers can then use those people as de-facto human shields for whenever the state justifiably responds to the unprovoked attacks against them, after which footage of the event can be deliberately decontextualized, misportrayed, and then over-amplified through the mainstream and social medias in order to incite further anti-government unrest that’s intended to catalyze a self-sustaining cycle of destabilization aimed at squeezing various degrees of concessions from the state depending on the escalation. Giving credence to the civilians’ concerns while discrediting the devious intent behind the movement’s foreign intelligence-linked organizers was the right balance for the state to strike.

Nevertheless, it’s precisely because of this pragmatic approach that avoids climbing the expected escalation ladder of the PTM’s domestic and international organizers that some forces have tried to delegitimize it through the Hybrid War on Hybrid War by misportraying the state’s Hybrid War claims as self-interested overreactions by the military like Daud Khattak of the Pashto-language Radio Mashaal for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty attempted to do in his piece for Foreign Policy magazine titled “The Pakistani Military’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True“. He makes it seem as though the PTM is the vanguard of an inclusive all-Pakistani movement that’s challenging what he believes is the military’s inappropriate behind-the-scenes role in society, which is why he thinks the armed forces are getting ready for a crackdown against it in order to preserve their hold on power. His dismissive attitude complements the mocking one that some Pakistanis have expressed and altogether advances the implied narrative that there’s supposedly no such thing as the Hybrid War on Pakistan.

Reversing The Roles Of Patriots And Traitors

It can’t be emphasized just how dangerous of a development this is because it makes it seem like Pakistan no longer has any unconventional threats to seriously worry about, and that if anything, the state can’t be trusted to identify them in the first place because it might have “ulterior motives” in doing so like Mr. Khattak hints is the case with what Maj. Gen. Ghafoor recently said about the PTM. In addition, this narrative perversely portrays the treasonous individuals at the top of the PTM’s hierarchy as “patriots” in parallel with suggesting that it’s actually the military itself that’s the “traitors” for going against “the people”. This Hybrid War on Hybrid War capitalizes on the suspicions that some segments of society still have of the establishment even after political outsider Imran Khan’s election last summer and attempts to weaponize populist trends for the purpose of opposing the state. By intentionally confusing the population, these infowar practitioners intend to turn the people against their government ahead of what might be a forthcoming concerted Color Revolution attempt.

The “Coalition Of Malcontent Minorities” vs. Pakistaniat

Geo-demographically speaking, the ultra-diverse state of Pakistan is comprised of a Punjabi core surrounded by a minority-populated periphery, which is an arrangement that the country’s Hybrid War foes endeavor to exploit if they can break the concept of Pakistaniat (“Pakistan-ness”) through externally provoked identity conflict like I warned about in my 2017 conference paper about the “Applicability of Hybrid Warfare to Pakistan: Challenges and Possible Responses” that was published in the Pakistani National Defence University’s official journal. Therein lays the strategic relevancy of the PTM in the eyes of hostile powers because it could serve as the seemingly “peaceful” catalyst for getting people to question Pakistaniat prior to some of the group’s representatives being pushed by their foreign patrons into taking up arms against the state following any forthcoming security crackdown against them in order to militantly try to dismantle this national unity concept like some wayward Baloch have been attempting to do for years already.

From the Indo-American perspective, one of the grand strategic goals of their intelligence agencies is to organize a so-called “coalition of malcontent minorities” among the Pashtuns, Sindhis, and Baloch that could challenge the centrally positioned Punjabis and ultimately extract political concessions from the central state in order to achieve broad Bosnian-like autonomy for each of their regions, which would in effect make Pakistan much easier to divide and rule by foreign powers because of the lack of external effort that would have to be expended to keep inter-ethnic/-regional tensions simmering in that event. That’s not to say that decentralization in and of itself is a foreign plot, but just that implementing it along the aforementioned lines could inadvertently create a situation that would be easier for Pakistan’s enemies to exploit, though this scenario can’t happen so long as the country’s many people still believe in Pakistaniat, which seems to be the true target of the PTM’s foreign intelligence-linked leaders.

Putting It All Together

Being aware of the long-term strategic aims that Pakistan’s enemies are pursuing, the reader can now better understand the deviousness of the Hybrid War on Hybrid War which is predicated on getting people to believe that none of these threats exist and that anyone who warns about them is just a “useful idiot” spreading a “conspiracy theory” that ultimately plays into the military’s self-interested hands at the populations’ “democratic expense”. That’s not the case at all because the reality is that those who dishonestly doubt the existence of the multifaceted Hybrid War on Pakistan are the real useful idiots spreading an actual conspiracy that ultimately plays into the hands of the country’s external enemies at the entire population’s security expense because it lowers their guard and makes it more likely that others might become pawns of these foreign plots hatched by a handful of core members and their cohorts like was previously explained.

The fact of the matter is that Pashtuns have never had it better in Pakistan’s history because one of their own is now the country’s Prime Minister and the military has successfully stamped out previous terrorist threats in their region.

Like all “Global South” countries, there are still local problems in Pakistan that need to be properly addressed by the authorities, which is why Gen. Bajwa was very clear in stating that the PTM itself isn’t an issue whatsoever but that the state’s concern is with the “few individuals (who are) playing in foreign hands (and) are by design exploiting sentiments of the people who have actually suffered at the hands of terrorism.” The majority of those who associate with the PTM are well-intended civilians, but that doesn’t change the fact that their organization is misleading many of them into functioning as the vanguard of a much wider Color Revolution movement that’s the tip of the spear in the larger Hybrid War on Pakistan, which is why its responsible members must disown the group’s treasonous leaders and refuse to participate in any destabilizing activities. If properly and urgently reformed, the PTM could become a valuable part of Pakistan’s developing democracy.

Concluding Thoughts

Far from being the “conspiracy theory” that its proponents dismissively claim that it is in order to muddle minds and divert attention from the divide-and-rule goals that they’re really pursuing, the Hybrid War on Hybrid War in Pakistan is disturbingly real and could carry with it very dangerous consequences for the country’s security if more people are deceived into falling for this narrative. There’s no doubt that foreign forces are trying to exploit the majority of the PTM’s well-intended members through the financial relationship that these intelligence agencies have with their leaders, but pretending that this isn’t the case could delegitimize the state’s possibly forthcoming security crackdown against the treasonous individuals within this group and thus attempt to “justify” the terrorism that some of them might resort to afterwards as being “legitimate acts of self-defense against the military dictatorship”. Therefore, the solution is to raise awareness of this particular Hybrid War threat simultaneously with the strengthening of Pakistaniat in order to ensure that the country’s enemies don’t succeed in creating a “coalition of malcontent minorities” and forever weakening national unity.
Click to expand...
That's why China need Great Firewall and blocked all those info warfare such as Facebook, Youtube, Twitter. China has our own version of all those internet tools, even better tools.

Anyone want to access US info warfare can purchase VPN to work around, but the mass won't do it. The Great Firewall is the protection for mass.
 
A

Abdussamad

BANNED
Feb 21, 2009
890
-2
362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What is the purpose of Pakistan? It is not the home of muslims in south asia anymore since india and bangladesh have many muslims too. So why does it exist?
 
ssethii

ssethii

FULL MEMBER
May 25, 2013
1,361
-3
902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abdussamad said:
What is the purpose of Pakistan? It is not the home of muslims in south asia anymore since india and bangladesh have many muslims too. So why does it exist?
Click to expand...
What is the purpose of Abdussamad when there are 6+ billion like him around the globe? why does he exist?
 
A

Abdussamad

BANNED
Feb 21, 2009
890
-2
362
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ssethii said:
What is the purpose of Abdussamad when there are 6+ billion like him around the globe? why does he exist?
Click to expand...
That's a good question. I have no intrinsic purpose. That is the domain of religious people who believe they were created for some specific reason by their god.

However I'm an individual not a nation state. I don't need the support of millions of people to exist. I don't ask that they sacrifice their self interests to serve my needs. Pakistan does need the support of the people to continue existing. The question then is what is it giving the people in return for that? Governance is pretty poor here yet the people are expected to continue supporting the nation state of Pakistan. Why? Seems the only reason for the state's existence is to fight India. That's the only rallying cry uniting the people. Pakistan purpose is to be not-india!
 
Last edited:
ssethii

ssethii

FULL MEMBER
May 25, 2013
1,361
-3
902
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abdussamad said:
That's a good question. I have no intrinsic purpose. That is the domain of religious people who believe they were created for some specific reason by their god.

However I'm an individual not a nation state. I don't need the support of millions of people to exist. I don't ask that they sacrifice their self interests to serve my needs. Pakistan does need the support of the people to continue existing. The question then is what is it giving the people in return for that? Governance is pretty poor here yet the people are expected to continue supporting the nation state of Pakistan. Why? Seems the only reason for the state's existence is to fight India. That's the only rallying cry uniting the people. Pakistan purpose is to be not-india!
Click to expand...
Pakistan ka matlab kya "La ilaha illallah"
 
Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2008
2,996
185
31,727
Country
Netherlands
Location
Pakistan


Our Lion speaks!

Great to hear that a new division is going to be raised also.

As always #DGISPR has said so much by saying so little.

Indeed, Silence has its own language... Khamoshi ki bi apni zuban hoti hae!
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
9,774
23
12,293
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:


Our Lion speaks!

Great to hear that a new division is going to be raised also.

As always #DGISPR has said so much by saying so little.

Indeed, Silence has its own language... Khamoshi ki bi apni zuban hoti hae!
Click to expand...
Siast dan gandey aur kharab hain sub ko maar dena chiyeh aur aghaz Mulk bananey waley sai karoo.
 
maximuswarrior

maximuswarrior

BANNED
Jun 15, 2016
13,787
-2
25,686
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
We have allowed this monster to grow. We have allowed foreign funding to flow in and let this monster grow. It is all our own doing.

Don't underestimate this challange now. This is yet another self created problem.
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
6,542
212
17,128
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I would like introduce the generations of warfare, mainly focusing in 5th Generation Warfare. We have heard the terms like 5th Generation aircraft, even up coming Cellular technology 5th Gen or 5G, but most of us don't know 5th Generation warfare and that it could be another name for Hybrid Warfare.

Warfare generations can be based on the deployment of weapons and then modernization of weapons leading up to different generation of warfare.

1st Generation Warfare : The first generation of modern warfare was intended to create a straightforward and orderly means of waging war. The increased accuracy and speed of the rifled musket and the breech-loader marks the end of first generation warfare; the concept of vast lines of soldiers meeting face to face became impractical due to the heavy casualties that could be sustained. Because these technologies were adopted gradually throughout the Americas and Europe, the exact end of the first generation of modern warfare depends on the region, but all world powers had moved on by the latter half of the 19th century.

2nd Generation Warfare : The contributions of the second generation were responses to technological development. The second generation saw the rise of trench warfare, artillery support, more advanced reconnaissance techniques, extensive use of camouflage uniforms, radio communications, and fire team maneuvers.

3rd Generation Warfare : The use of blitzkrieg during the German invasion of France first demonstrated the power of speed and maneuverability over static artillery positions and trench defenses. Through the use of tanks, mechanized infantry, and close air support, the Germans were able to quickly break through linear defenses and capture the rear. The contributions of the third generation were based on the concept of overcoming technological disadvantage through the use of clever strategy. As linear fighting came to an end, new ways of moving faster began to appear.

4th Generation Warfare : Fourth generation warfare is defined as conflicts which are complex and long term wars. They could involve Terrorism as a tactic. A non-national or transnational base – highly decentralized - direct attack on the enemy's core ideals. Highly sophisticated psychological warfare, especially through media manipulation and legalities of law. All available pressures are used – political, economic, social and military. It can occur as low intensity conflict, involving actors from all networks where Non-combatants become tactical dilemmas especially in areas where insurgency and guerrilla tactics are used.

5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid Warfare

5GW has confronted Pakistan with an evolving strategic paradigm. Some of the affected nations could also be waging a fight against terrorists and must first confront this most potent and real threat of terrorism. It has been called as a new type of war, where the enemy is not a defined entity but a movement and as a war of ideas against extremism and without any borders. War has become is a social institution that evolves along with changes in societies, political entities and technologies. If a nation is to maintain its security, it must also look beyond the war on terror and prepare itself for the ascension of 5GW. This kind of unrestricted warfare demands a totally new thinking and approach, different from the perspective of military preparedness for past wars and embracing the perspective of national preparedness for the evolving spectrum of future forms of conflicts.

Issues Haunting Pakistan

Pakistan has faced a media war, along with other manifestations of dangers that surround it. Use of media against Pakistan has been propagated especially against Pakistan's Government including Military and its institutions. This further includes cyber attacks, fake news, social media, money laundering, hacking of bank accounts, secessionist movements in Baluchistan, sectarian strife, creating unrest by raising popular religious slogans ( blasphemy related protests by TLYR) hacking etc . The acts of terrorism especially against hard core military targets like Army ,Naval and PAF bases and targeting foreign missions like the Chinese Consulate with responsibilities claimed by various terrorists entities like Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TPP), ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Baluchistan Liberation Army(BLA), but would have been perpetrated by hostile foreign power(s) to showcase the weakness of the State and erode conventional war fighting capability. The primary objective of these nefarious activities is to mar the credibility of the State, create a wedge between Army and the Executive, create mass unrest and portray Pakistan unsafe for foreign investment and as a failed state.

Pakistan and The Frustrated Enemies

US Army Major Shannon Beebe, the top Intel officer for Africa at the time, as describing the “fifth-generation as a vortex of violence, a free-for-all of surprise destruction motivated more by frustration than by any coherent plans for the future.”

Hybrid war may not be a war at all. The objective may not be to secure an adversary’s immediate defeat, but to erode its morale; isolate it; ‘soften’ it up before a conflict; deflect it from pursuing unacceptable military or political objectives; disrupt its communications, command and control and/or important infrastructure; impose economic pain to secure adherence to political demands; de-legitimize an adversary’s government; compromise its leaders. Thus hybrid warfare exploits the full-spectrum of modern warfare

A state engaging in hybrid warfare fomented instability in another state’s domestic affairs by using the techniques of cyber and influence operatives in conjunction with economic pressures, support to local opposition groups, disinformation and criminal/terrorist activities.

The hybrid war against Pakistan is focused on Baluchistan, the former FATA region, Gilgit-Baltistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistan has developed credible capabilities to deter nuclear and conventional aggression. However, it remains very vulnerable to hybrid warfare. Pakistan’s adversaries enjoy considerable prowess in IT, cyber, media projection and narrative construction, including ‘fake news’, subversion and sabotage, and sponsorship of terrorism, including ‘false-flag’ operations.

Pakistan must possess the cyber capability to defend its crucial command-and-control systems and its industrial and transport infrastructure against enemy attack. But to deter such attack, Pakistan must also have the capability for offensive cyber action. The technologies for waging a “comprehensive” conflict and “new generation warfare” are being actively developed by every significant State. Pakistan cannot afford to be left behind. To acquire credible capacity to defend against and repel hybrid wars, Pakistan will need to make dedicated efforts, comparable to those deployed to develop its nuclear and missile programs. The Pakistani Government should promote effective media policy not only to provide credible information to the public (both domestic and foreign), but also to counterbalance the hostile countries’ media, fake news and disinformation. This modern warfare is not about weapons, but rather of efficient use of technology.

Despite all this happening against Pakistan, the nation still stands and has a hopeful future.

@Mangus Ortus Novem @Khafee @Dubious
 
Khafee

Khafee

BANNED
Oct 9, 2015
7,689
63
27,578
Country
United Arab Emirates
Location
Saudi Arabia
MUSTAKSHAF said:
Siast dan gandey aur kharab hain sub ko maar dena chiyeh aur aghaz Mulk bananey waley sai karoo.
Click to expand...
Can you please elaborate?

maximuswarrior said:
We have allowed this monster to grow. We have allowed foreign funding to flow in and let this monster grow. It is all our own doing.

Don't underestimate this challange now. This is yet another self created problem.
Click to expand...
I hope with FATF issue, this will be addressed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Clutch Dawn News: Army will win hybrid war with nation’s help: COAS Bajwa Strategic & Foreign Affairs 6
GlobalVillageSpace Afghan-Pakistan cordial ties: India’s hybrid wars suffer tremendously Central & South Asia 0
KeyBORED Warrior Opinion: AfPak rapprochement complicates india's hybrid war. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Song Hong China state media stepping up against US hybrid war, exposing Ft Detrick and sinister MK-ULTRA China & Far East 2
xyx007 DAWN Hybrid war against state Strategic & Foreign Affairs 53
Devil Soul The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakistan Pakistan's Internal Security 2
Champion_Usmani The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan Pakistan's Internal Security 35
H Indian general declares Pakistan victorious in hybrid war Pakistan Army 48
Clutch SITUATIONER: US-Taliban talks to decide TTP’s fate, PTM’s future- The hybrid war against Pakistan. Pakistan's Internal Security 2
ghazi52 Subversive phase of hybrid war initiated against Pakistan, Pakistan Army 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top