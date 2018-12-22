The Hybrid War On Hybrid War In Pakisan

Genesis... always a beginning for an end...and it begins again to end once again... Cycle.



For sometime now we have been hearing the whispers of hybridwar/5th Gen war from PA... but not on the mainstream media or in political discourse. Why?



This is a very sophisticated war with many vectors and each with its own differing nodes... so there is not any plug-n-play solution that can be offered.



To win this war or at least bring it down to managable levels the Pak State in its entirty has to act in unison.



This sadly has not happened yet. Hence, logically the hybridwar-on-hybridwar is being played in broad daylight.



From the perspective of studying the Game Theory in practice... this offers quite an intersting example of a complex game with multiple players pushing the Pak State in Prisoner's Dilema!





#WeAreVictims Vector:



1- Balochistan

Our Baloch relatives living in Iran have to speak persian. This is enforced. Many of these Iranian Balochs speak Urdu. But they dare not to do so in open. But we don't see anyone in Pak or in the West giving them any attention. We must remember this Fact.



When it comes to us and our Balochistan.. it remains a fact that #CriminalEnterprise both within and outside our province neglected Paks in Balochistan.

There has been even studied neglect. Sui gas is the prime example of this Fact. Therefore, anger is historic and not totally unfounded.



But if anyone thinks that common Balochs are any less nationalistic than the rest of us is plain lying.



Baloch nationalism is quite lucrative enterprise to blackmail the state to come to power and whence outside of the power corridors then become open-for-business to anyone. This fact is too well documented to go over here.



The point is if/when the development problems are solved... which chooran will the so-called leaders will sell? Maybe Najam Sethi can invent one...



2- Pastoon Nationalism

It is not that different from that of Baloch. Even Pashtoon from Balochistan don't want Pashtoonistan... it is all about blackmailing potential and open-for-business slogan... where the leaders take money from both the Pak State and the foreign powers.

So much documetary evidence has been in public domain... that this latest revealations from #DGISPR don't come as a surprise.



It is just choona that the so-called Pashtoon leaders apply regularly on our Pathans... it would be interesting to know the history of ANP's opposition to Kalabagh dam... you would be amazed how big a choona it was!



But the worst and toughest war that we fought in our history was in former FATA. And the price we all paid. 80+k killed and 300$Bln is loss to economy.



Pain is real.

Anguish is real.

PTSD is real.



Exploitation of this agony is/was a ripe fruit for the picking. Nawaz Regime didn't release money and now Zinda hai Bhutto Zinda hai is not giving the share which was agreed.



3- Sindh Carboard

With private prisons, loanshaking, slave/bond labour the weakest nationalism choona is Sindh Card.

What it boils down is to: just-let-us loot-and-don't-ask-a-single-question.

But during the Zia period it had more threat value than now. All it takes is a few billions PKR to change loyalities..in government.



Problem is urban Sindh. The foreign penetration in urban Sindh is far greater than we are willing to accept. This problem is not solved with precious peace that we have achieved so far. The Bahi was the frontman... there are many Bahis out there... and most who got murdered were the Urdu speakers... same as in all other vectors... having the local victims killed adds to open-for-business and blackmail Pak State potential.



4- Punjab is Political Expression

Gora sahib took over from Son of Pak.. Ranjit Singh.. and created a province. Yet when we look at Punjab then we realise that it is an accumulation of at least four regions... so the infamous Punjabi domination is a great Choona that sells.



#IslamInDanger Vector:

The foundation of it was laid down with ZAB with his maglomenia. Zia facilitated CIA&Co and the rest is history. Foreign funding of religious parties and #DieselMullahs is a proven fact. #WikiLeaks have successfully demonstrated how much belief #DieselMullah have in God and how much in America.



It is a chanda game and SUV addiction... it is a great business... and open-for-busines religious enterprise is ever open to oblige. Price has to be right!



a) God for love

b) God for money

c) God for power



Ever wondered: Why dieselmullahs are for western form of democracy?



#FreedomOfExpression Vector:

The DG ISI stood in parliment and informed in-camera briefing that every second jurno is on foreign payroll.



#DGISPR showed the bankaccounts of jurnos recieving money from abroad. And we have anchors with their own NGOs/or their wives'... #Lifafaism is rampant and the Pak State is bashed daily on TV. And every day the anchors complaint about restrictions...



About 3000 TV hours and countless articles were generated before the Nawaz special-bail-in-judicial-history by the SCP.



From Memogates to DawnLeaks to media cells to socialmedia accounts run from Pak and outside are all known..



Open-for-business jurnos are writing counter-Pak-narratives on BBC and VoC and Pak State is ever ready to be blackmailed.



#DGISPR asked to show some positivity for 6 months and see what happens... he was laughed at. In his lastest presser he asked for at least once a week Solution oriented talkshows... Zilch happened.



#MoneyLaunderingVector:

Money paid to anchors to models to drama celebs are coming from fake accounts and SBP is sipping sattooz....



FATF is a blessing in disguise if SBP would act... but SBP has been open-for-business enterprise for last 35 years courtesy Isaq$ the Founding Father of Moneylaundering in Pak.



If IK Gov were to take action against #CriminalEnterprise then IK's government wouldn't last a week. So much for justice!



#CriminalEnterprise and Debt Trap Vector:

Installment of Zardari and the following attempts of PPP operators to denulearlise Pak for $100 Bln package is well documented Fact.

Installment of Nawaz Regime and facilitating Indian Regional Hegemony is a Fact.



Both of these regimes recieved massive loans and didn't act on the conditions imposed by IMF and IMF looked the other way... the last budget and steps taken by the NoonLeague under the new FinMin Mifta were designed to create a paralysis for the incoming government.



The expensive loans were to become redeemable in the new government period... and design for default was built in.

And then NooraLeague PM Abbasi allowed the EconomicTerrorist escape from Pakistan on PM plane... all known facts.



On top of this all.. cherry on the cake... coconut bureacracy with their double nationalities... are loyal to #CriminalEnterprise than the State of Pakistan.. LaWhore justices are not limited to Lahore or Islamabad... Sindh is equally shinning!



Was 18th Amedment the creation of #MarasiPolitocos?



#Moneky to Palwama to SL Vector:

We know all too well about: We have your Monkey!



Even after capturing the Indian Monkey... the GoP didn't have anyone to fight for the case of Paks. 80+K dead and $300Bln loss to economy and still Pak got labelled Terrorist. And then you had Nawaz being Nazriati...fuming with Dawn to be used by Indians in ICJ.



Mayor of Kabul was/is going Indian on daily basis yet no voice to counter him. Him supporting PTM so many times... yet deafening silence.



#PulwamaDrama with its timing and immediate blaming by India and support by her masters came as no surprise. The indian strike was long planned all it needed was context. Feb Balakot.



27th also happened. It was not supposed to happen. It did. As a result There is NO Regional Hegemon .



This is a dangerous development. Before we had a narrative of a superpower of Two Front War fame...and everything was limited to rhetoric. With to-and-fro soundbites.



However, now we are in dangerous waters... the space for rhetoric and sound-bites is gone.



PAF /PA/PNS did a bit too well. Now the pressure is internally and externally intense on Indian deepstate to restore the balance in its favour.



So we need to be ready on all fronts.



A food for thought is the fact that since 27th Feb Quetta, Peshawar and Makran Coast has seen successful Indian & Co. terrorism... in Karachi we have seen terrorism attempts as well.





To say that Pak Stae is at backfoot is understatement. The State has its back to the wall.



When we calculate the individual weight of each vector on its own then perhaps they don't form critical threat value. However, all these Vectors are interlinked and exert combined weight on the Pak State in unison.



At the moment the National Pak Narrative : is BB talking about Pak State being complicit in terrorism, Nawaz League blaming the army, #DieselMullahs becoming restless vying for position, open-for-business with their madrassa boys on-the-ready...





All these vectors have been moving, chugging along with their own momentum...coming to head.



With debt redemption becoming increasingly problematic...IMF in da house!



Inability to prosecute the #CriminalEnterprise. PTM being supported by Pak Media and BBC/VoC non-stop.



How many TV programs have you seen about Hybridwar?



Which Jurnos have been dedicating media space to help Pak State fight this war?



How can we Fight this Hybridwar successfully?



Solution Space is now Open-for-Business!







Come on Young Paks...show us what you got!