The Hundi market and remittances

(2) Insist that the Indians and Sri Lankans working in the ready-made garment (RMG) sectors and telecommunication sectors be properly registered and pay taxes and remit their earnings officially. Care should be taken with contractors who provide staff or functions outside the main company. If the Finance Minister is right then there are thousands of workers in this category. Most will work for large reputed companies and it should be possible to find them. Such a drive should be sustained over a three-year period as it will be difficult to pin companies down. One trick is to have the Chairman of a company sign a statement that there are no foreign workers other than those identified and that he personally is responsible for any violations leading to fines and requirement to resign his post.