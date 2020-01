Most Stylish Actor Television - Male

Ahmed Ali Akbar

Alamdar Hussain

Emmad Irfani

Feroze Khan

Junaid Khan

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Most Stylish Actor Television - Female

Aiza Khan

Hira Mani

Iqra Aziz

Nausheen Shah

Sonya Hussain

Most Stylish Actor Film - Male

Ahad Raza Mir

Ali Zafar

Mikaal Zulfiqar

Danish Taimoor

Fahad Mustafa

Most Stylish Actor Film - Female

Hania Amir

Kiran Malik

Mahira Khan

Maya Ali

Sarwat Gillani

Most Stylish Performer

Ali Sethi

Asim Azhar

Jimmy Khan

Momina Mustehsan

Umair Jawal

Most Stylish Sports Personality

Hajra Khan

Kaleemullah

Karishma Ali

Palwasha Bashir

Tabish Hussain

Fashion Photographer of the Year

Abdullah Harris

Alee' Hassan

Ashna Khan

MHM

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Model - Male

Aimal Khan

Ali Kureshi

Hasnain Lehri

Munsif Ali Khan

Walid Siddiqui

Best Model - Female

Abeer Rizvi

Anam Malik

Giti Ara

Fahmeen Ansari

Zara Abid

Designer of the Year - Pret Wear

Sania Maskatiya

Misha Lakhani

Subline by Sara

Zaha by Khadija Shah

Zara Shahjahan

Designer of the Year - Demi-Couture

Sania Maskatiya

Sana Safina

Shehla Chatoor

Zaheer Abbas

Designer of the Year - Bridal

Misha Lakhani

Sania Maskatiya

Shehla Chatoor

Sana Safinaz

Designer of the Year - Menswear

Emraan Rajput

Ismail Farid

Deepak & Fahad

Republic by Omer Farooq

Shehla Chatoor

Designer of the Year - Lawn

Zainab Chotttani

Zara Shahjahan

Sana Safinaz

Elan

Retail Label of the Year - Apparel

Alkaram Studio

Image

Chapter 2

Outfitters

Sana Safinaz

Rising Stars

9 Lines (Designer)

U & I by Umer and Imrana (Designer)

Hamza Khan Baande (Photographer)

Asad bin Javed (Photographer)

Tuba Shehzad Malik (Hair and makeup artist)

Roshanay Afridi (Model)

Mushk Kaleem (Model)

Aarinda Tul Noor (Stylist)

Hair and Makeup Artist of the Year