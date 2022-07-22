What's new

The house of great novelist Sharat Chandra Chatterji

Guys, why so much fussing over GDP growth, export growth, Hindu, Muslim, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and so many other controversial matters?

Instead, watch this video. I am sure that all of you will like the video that shows the house of the greatest Bengali novelist Sharat Chandra Chatterji in Medinipore where he lived the last fourteen years of his creative life and wrote a number of great novels while living there.

I think I have read all his compositions. Did I really miss one or two of his novels? Not possible.
 

