The horror of the depths: the French submarine Scorpène of interest to Egypt and Morocco

French media reported that the Egyptian Navy is negotiating with France to contract a French submarine, which is likely an advanced Scorpene model, valued at nearly half a billion euros per piece.

And the intelligence site Africa Intelligence announced that Morocco is close to contracting a French submarine instead of the Russian submarine Amur 1650.



The Scorpène is a new generation submarine from the French giant Naval Group, with a crew of 31 and a distinctive 6-cell armament to launch torpedoes with a storage capacity of 18 torpedoes and 30 marine mines as well as 18 SM.39 Exocet anti-ship missiles.

The submarine has a length of between 61 and 75 meters on request, with a displacement of up to 2000 tons, a diving capacity of 350 meters and a maximum operational range of 12 thousand km.
 
