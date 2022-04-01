What's new

The Homi Bhabha Moment in 2022

This is a Picture from IAEA : It was a Time when Cold war was its peak and Bhabha was chosen to be the man at the Center.

USSR vs USA

He was Chair of the first International Conference on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy, held in Geneva in 1955, that laid the foundation for the launch of the IAEA two years later.

bhabha.jpg


Statement at International Conference on Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy | IAEA

www.iaea.org www.iaea.org

Another Picture from 2022 :

UKRAINE CRISIS.
RUSSIA and WEST AGAINST EACH OTHER.

Four Foreign Ministers in India SAME TIME. SAME DAY.

Today in the capital of India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, UK Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss and America's Deputy NSA Daleep Singh are present. In the midst of the current international crisis, the presence of the top representatives of the three countries together in India shows how independent India's foreign policy is.


217430412a5ad2114c3100951671126c397bfc15c24f480bccf5fe09b56fc12897b9da07.jpg



PMIK Was Right :

 
Americans have downgraded their presence to this previously unheard of deputy NSA of Indian origin who just schooled you.That shows their frustration with you.UK is irrelevant and Russians are you ex, so this gathering makes no sense.
 
Last edited:
White privilege said:
Americans have downgraded their presence to this previously unheard of deputy NSA of Indian origin who just schooled you.That is shows their frustration with you.UK is irrelevant and Russians are you ex, so this gathering makes no sense.
Click to expand...
Atleast they are sending previously unheard of deputy NSA, you know there are some countries in the world they don't even call.
 

