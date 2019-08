The Holographic Shaheen On Pakistan’s Independence Day Has Left All The Karachiites Absolutely Mesmerized!

Here’s how EFU Life uplifted the spirits of the biggest occasion in the country – With the biggest holographic display in Pakistan!!

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B1HTXJrBizw/?utm_source=ig_embed

But why a shaheen you may ask?

EFU’s hologram technology won so many Pakistani hearts because, why not? Have a look at what they had to say!

1. Pakistanis applauded EFU Life’s holographic display!



2. Indeed it was amazing!



3. Smooth execution!



4. Imagine witnessing the sight live!



5. This is BIG!



6. Absolutely brilliant!



7. Beautifully executed!!

