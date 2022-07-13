The history of UK's busiest Search and Rescue base

UK Second-Generation Search and Rescue Aviation programme (UKSAR2G) The UKSAR2G programme will replace some existing services currently under contract to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency by the end of 2024.

Blimey, that's a pretty decent essay. Thank you for sharing this excellent research, not that my thanks counts for much but either way... It was always a shame that SAR was outsourced to Bristow, They are going to be replaced by 2Excel: