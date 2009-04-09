The History of the Mughal Empire | 1526CE - 1857CE

The very start of the video is wrong, we dont have to thank the mughal dynasty for Islam. Islam came to india long before mughals. The delhi sultanate existed before mughals. The mughals defeated the muslim lodhi dynasty to take over india. If anything, the mughals destroyed the Islamic heritage of india, they were mostly very modern and open minded, they also had influence from persia and most mughal kings had female dancers and a hareem of women. Akabr a mughal king damaged Islam alot and made a new religion, a mixture of hinduism and Islam. Mughals were also influenced by shiaism and brought it to india from persia. The only mughal king that was a good and pious muslim was Aurangzeb.