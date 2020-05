I don't have time to go through the video but will say that Urdu speakers gauged a overrsized % after they arrived in Sind during 1950s. That advantage they gained then [by grabbing Karachi and being dominant in the formative governments] led to Sindhi being pushed to the margins in their own province. They effectively got colonized by migrants. Something like how migrants from Europe pushed Palestinians into the margins in their own land. Indeed the Sindi leadership like Palestinians leadership failed them also to face rthe challanges.



One noteable differance between Sindi's and Palestinians is the former voluntarily allowed and indeed indirectly voted for what happened to them. Any doubts read up on GM Syed. He actually was the first to pass the Pakistan Resolution in Sind in 1940. Later realizing what had happened he changed his stance. He was subsequently locked up and called traitor.



Some attempts have been made to reverse the outsized gouging/grabbing done by migrants when they arrived in 1950s under the policy quota. But of course this is considered a sin.

