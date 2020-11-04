What's new

The historic MottoTunnel

The historic #MottoTunnelbuilt in 1891 but buried in filth and waste has been meticulously recovered and restored by
@ClimateChangePK
to its original glory. Will prove to be a model of #EcoTourism in #AyubiaNP #KP extending the #nature pipeline track (4km) by another 10 km
ElgMcgLXEAAmSxU.jpg

ElgMcgDXIAAzQAX.jpg
ElgMcgEW0AYTfKa.jpg
ElgMcgKXYAEt5j6.jpg

defence.pk

129-Year-Old British Tunnel Restored in Ayubia National Park

129-Year-Old British Tunnel Restored in Ayubia National Park Posted 13 hours ago by Saad Nasir According to the vision of clean and green Pakistan, the Ministry of Climate Change restored a 129-year-old British Tunnel named ‘Motto Tunnel’ in Ayubia National Park. Special Assistant to Prime...
defence.pk
 
