The historic MottoTunnel

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 928
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
The historic #MottoTunnelbuilt in 1891 but buried in filth and waste has been meticulously recovered and restored by
@ClimateChangePK
to its original glory. Will prove to be a model of #EcoTourism in #AyubiaNP #KP extending the #nature pipeline track (4km) by another 10 km
merge it
@LeGenD
@ClimateChangePK
to its original glory. Will prove to be a model of #EcoTourism in #AyubiaNP #KP extending the #nature pipeline track (4km) by another 10 km
merge it
@LeGenD
129-Year-Old British Tunnel Restored in Ayubia National Park
129-Year-Old British Tunnel Restored in Ayubia National Park Posted 13 hours ago by Saad Nasir According to the vision of clean and green Pakistan, the Ministry of Climate Change restored a 129-year-old British Tunnel named ‘Motto Tunnel’ in Ayubia National Park. Special Assistant to Prime...
defence.pk