The Hindu Right cannot debate me because it rejects critical thought: Audrey Truschke

So far as I can tell, the trigger was the banal reality that I teach South Asian history without ideological restraints or political interference. Some of the bad-faith allegations and smears have been aired in the past, so much of the attack was not novel. I think the lack of a specific catalyst has rightly alarmed many academics. It appears that I am the case study for whether a prejudiced ideology can shut down reasoned academic discourse, education, and even the sharing of basic facts.The last few weeks have been horrific and terrifying. I have received hundreds of hateful messages every single day that run the gamut from insane to bigoted to violent. This has prompted a series of conversations about security and safety that, frankly, I never imagined I would need as an academic who works on pre-modern India. I would not wish this experience on my worst enemy.This sort of attack would impact anyone. If the goal was to make me feel unsafe and upset, then I would say it has been successful. If there is a silver-lining, it is this—the vile nature of the attacks has revealed the character of the attackers.I teach in northern New Jersey, and my scholarship is compelling. That is not to say that I am always correct, but my colleagues generally find my ideas thoughtful and thought-provoking. This makes me dangerous to the Hindu right-wing because I can and do undercut their mythology about the Indian past. Also, in their view, I am the wrong colour and the wrong sex. Among other sins, Hindu nationalism is deeply misogynist. At the end of the day, however, they are not just coming after me. They are attacking me first. Next in their line of sight are all academics who work on South Asia and refuse to allow a hateful ideology to compromise their scholarship.Mughal history is an increasing target for political rewritings of the past in India. Specifically, Hindu nationalists try to rework Mughal history in an attempt to justify the oppression and violence they wield against Muslim communities today. This modern-day aggression is an atrocious trend that is costing lives, livelihoods, and freedoms in India. It has no justification in the present, and so Hindu nationalists try, in bad faith, to find their justification in the past by inventing atrocities, repeating colonial-era prejudices, and so forth. Historians do not lie about the past, which makes us a liability to the Hindu nationalist project.I have no evidence of who is behind that handle. At times, they appear to not be in full possession of knowledge of events at Rutgers. So far as I know, no student who has taken my classes has lodged a complaint, now or ever. I have taught hundreds of Hindu students at five universities over the past fifteen years. In short, these allegations lack substance.I have no evidence of who wrote those statements. Also, so far as I have heard, the small group of objecting students are primarily enrolled at Rutgers-New Brunswick. I teach at Rutgers-Newark, a separate campus in a separate city. These allegations, also, lack substance.I think that it is important to learn about colonial approaches (and they are plural) to studying South Asian history and Hinduism. I teach about this, and I invite interested Rutgers-Newark students to enrol in my classes. For example, colonial-era scholars talked about “Hindu history,” a phrase we no longer use because of the problematic assumptions about the primacy of religious identity, among other things, which played into communal tensions. An unsavoury reality is that many of the attacks on me invoke Hindu nationalist rhetoric that repeats—rather than dismantles—colonial-era prejudices, especially regarding the prominence and nature of religious identities and conflict in premodern Indian history.It is a known issue that Hindu nationalist groups recruit and attempt to radicalise students on US university campuses. I have provided research on this subject to elected officials in New Jersey who are concerned about the spread of intolerance and hate in our state. One of the more heartening developments of the past few years has been grassroots, student-led pushback against such trends with the establishment, for instance, of Students Against Hindutva Ideology The Rutgers administration should listen to student concerns across the board. They should also communicate to students when their demands are inappropriate, ill-worded, and harmful to others. College is a learning experience, and the administration and I are here to help students learn how to express themselves, think critically, question their assumptions, and find their own voices.Hindutva advocates have always relied on attacks, including the threat and reality of violence, to promote their ideology. This dates back to early articulations of Hindutva by Nazi-sympathetic thinkers, runs through the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by a Hindu nationalist, and comes out today in accelerating assaults on Muslims in Modi’s India. I describe this history in unvarnished terms, in both peer-reviewed scholarship and public-facing work. Hindutva followers rarely like what they see in the mirror. And so, yes, I think that this earns me hate.As a woman, I am subjected to particularly virulent attacks, both because of Hindutva’s misogyny and also a more widely shared grammar of anti-women discourse in our society. I stand in solidarity with the many Indian women, including Hindus who stand against Hindutva, who are subjected to similar assaults.Historians teach people to think critically about real-world issues and that includes politics. We strive to be as objective as possible in our academic work and that means that we do not consider all views to be equal. This is a crucial point. Historical arguments about the past and political arguments about the past are fundamentally unequal in their weight. I advance the former. This is why the Hindu Right cannot debate with me. They refuse to engage on academic terms and instead reject the very basis of critical thought that is essential to inquiry in the humanities. That leaves them with their tried-and-true toolkit of bigotry and maligning.Because history matters. I think more people should study it, not on WhatsApp or Twitter or through anonymous petitions but, rather, in the classroom.