The Hindu Hoax : How upper castes invented a Hindu majority

Muslims have been constructed as a common enemy to distract lower-caste people from demanding social justice from the dominant castes.

Hinduism was (and still is not) a clearly defined category. It became a ‘thing’ in the modern era and upper castes realized the importance of this as a way to maintain their hold over the lower castes.Religion as a concept, would have evolved fairly late, only when peoples from different parts of the world started interacting with each other and then needed to articulate the differences in their ways of living and their cultures.In India, we have such a multiplicity and diversity of (what we would now call ‘religious’) beliefs and practices. For a long time, people did not think of themselves as belonging to a coherent framework called Hinduism.That came later with the British, as a managerial and administrative concept. And as the quotes below show, upper caste Hindus latched on this as a way to maintain control. The implications of this are huge. If a single monolithic Hindu religion were not the reality, then upper-castes would be a minority and easily susceptible to having their power taken away from them. If lower-caste people could be convinced that they were Hindus, they could continue to be kept below in the social hierarchy in the new nation-state despite its egalitarian aspirations. Today when some people make a big deal of questionable conversion practices of Christian evangelists in India, it is good to keep in mind that they are working with fertile ground. The continued oppression of the Hindu lower castes makes them much more susceptible. And the anger of upper caste Hindus at this conversion is at root, self-interest — if all the lower-caste Hindus get converted, then who is there for us to boss over? There will be upper-caste Hindus, who sincerely protest that the thought hadn’t crossed their minds and they were only looking at it from the perspective of protecting the Hindu faith. Again, the obliviousness of the priviledged rears its head — you never gave a thought to the indignities faced by the lower castes, and now you want to control their freedom to pick a more dignified way of life.This opens up a whole new perspective — a fundamental question to ask of any event or development related to religion or Hinduism (or even more broadly anything at all in India) is whether it does anything for the emancipation of the lower castes. And if it doesn’t or it maintains the status quo, it should be questioned.The article also does refreshing takedowns of many of the leaders we revere from the freedom struggle. It points out that from the perspective of caste, they were very much a product of their time and didn’t question the conventional wisdom. I think this is a useful addition to our understanding of our history and our leaders. It is also a nice illustration of the importance of textbooks as a carrier of ‘truth’. Our textbooks presented the freedom fighters as pristine, and rarely explored their dark side, like, in this case, caste politics. Therefore we all grew up thinking of Tilak and Gandhi and their ilk as near-perfect individuals, something that serves an ideological agenda. One can better understand now the battles over textbook content.I’ll now get into extensive quotations from the article, which will illustrate the points above.Above article is just a gist of the original, Original article is behind a paywall, See if anyone can access is somewhere.