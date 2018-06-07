The Hindu Grand Alliance wants model temples in every sub district of the country

দেশের প্রতি উপজেলায় মডেল মন্দির চায় হিন্দু মহাজোট

১৯ জুন, ২০২১ ১৭:৫৭

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has demanded model temples in every upazila of the country. In addition, at the proposed revised budget they have demanded an increase in the allocation for the minority Hindu community.The organization made the demand at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity's Nasrul Hamid Hall on Saturday noon. Secretary General of Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mahajot Govinda Chandra Pramanik read out a written statement at the press conference.He said that in the proposed budget, there is inequality by allocating less allocation for minority Hindu community, demand 1 day government holiday for rath yatra, justice for the torture, attack, murder, looting, arson, vandalism of temple idols, land grabbing and forced emigration.Govinda Chandra Pramanik said that in the fiscal year 2021-22, a model temple will have to be constructed in each upazila with an allocation of Tk 2,256.10 crore for the Hindu community in proportion to the population and an additional Tk 5,000 crore.He added that a one-day public holiday should be declared for the rath yatra. No change can be made in the Hindu religious rules and regulations. By July 15, the government will have to make a clear announcement on the implementation of demands 1, 2 and 3 and other demands. Otherwise, the Hindu community will hold human chain and demonstrations in every district and upazila of the country and announce the next program.দেশের প্রতিটি উপজেলায় মডেল মন্দিরের দাবি জানিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ জাতীয় হিন্দু মহাজোট। এ ছাড়া প্রস্তাবিত সংশোধিত বাজেটে সংখ্যালঘু হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের জন্য বরাদ্দ বাড়ানোর দাবি জানানো হয়েছে।আজ শনিবার দুপুরে ঢাকা রিপোটার্স ইউনিটির নসরুল হামিদ হলে আয়োজিত এক সংবাদ সম্মেলনে এ দাবি করে সংগঠনটি। সংবাদ সম্মেলনে লিখিত বক্তব্য পড়ে শোনান বাংলাদেশ জাতীয় হিন্দু মহাজোটের মহাসচিব গোবিন্দ চন্দ্র প্রামাণিক।তিনি বলেন, প্রস্তাবিত বাজেটে সংখ্যালঘু হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের জন্য কম বরাদ্দ রেখে বৈষম্য, রথযাত্রায় ১ দিনের ছুটি দাবি, সারা দেশে সংখ্যালঘু হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের ওপর নির্যাতন, হামলা, খুন, লুটপাট, অগ্নিসংযোগ, মঠ-মন্দির প্রতিমা ভাঙচুর, জমি দখল, দেশত্যাগে বাধ্যকরণের ঘটনার প্রতিকারের দাবি জানাচ্ছি।গোবিন্দ চন্দ্র প্রামাণিক বলেন, ২০২১-২২ অর্থবছরে হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের জন্য জনসংখ্যা অনুপাতে ২ হাজার ২৫৮ কোটি ১০ লাখ টাকা এবং অতিরিক্ত ৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা বরাদ্দ দিয়ে প্রতিটি উপজেলায় একটি করে মডেল মন্দির নির্মাণ করতে হবে।তিনি আরো বলেন, রথযাত্রায় এক দিনের সরকারি ছুটি ঘোষণা করতে হবে। হিন্দু ধর্মীয় বিধি-বিধানের কোনো ধরনের পরিবর্তন করা যাবে না, করতে দেওয়া হবেও না।আগামী ১৫ জুলাইয়ের মধ্যে সরকারকে ১, ২ ও ৩ নম্বর দাবি বাস্তবায়নসহ অন্যান্য দাবি বাস্তবায়নের সুস্পষ্ট ঘোষণা দিতে হবে। অন্যথায় হিন্দু সম্প্রদায় সারা দেশের প্রত্যেক জেলা ও উপজেলা সদরে মানববন্ধন ও বিক্ষোভ কর্মসূচি পালন করে পরবর্তী কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা করবে বলে জানানো হয়।