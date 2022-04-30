What's new

The Highs and Lows of Pak-US Relations: From the Cold War to Now

Sarosh Ibrahim

Oct 20, 2020
The relations between Pakistan and the United States have always been based upon national interests and America’s dominant power position. While analyzing the history of this relationship, Aamina Binte Khurram argues that since the 1950s, the US has done its best to influence Pakistan’s foreign and domestic policies and pressurized the state to do its bidding in the South Asian region.
The United States has leveraged Pakistan’s weaker position, and coerced Pakistani leaders on many occasions. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the Pakistan-US relationship has been marred with periods of hostility whenever the interests of the two states have diverged.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pak-us-relations/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

