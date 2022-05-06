What's new

The Hidden Deal: Who Kept Imran Khan in the Dark About Secret Deal With US? Exclusive Interview With Shireen Mazari

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,098
1
2,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Points taken from Shireen Mazari interview (video):

1. Imran Khan as Chief Executive (PM) categorically denied American Airbases on Pakistani soil. But negotiations were still going on.

2. Russian Visit was taken after consultation from all stakeholders. It wasn't PM decision alone. Institutions, journalists, ambassadors insisted that PM must go Russian Federation
But then later, the Russian visit was taken as excuse to expel Khan govt.

Question: Did insitutions already know that US would interfere/conspire through regime change operation?

Question: Who was negotiating drone bases with US when Imran Khan said "Absolutely Not"

Regime Change Operation alledgedly started on 7 June, 2021.

www.cnn.com

US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan

The Biden administration has told lawmakers that the US is nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, according to three sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing with members of Congress...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

3. Then US diplomats/charge'd affairs started meeting then opposition (PMLN, PPP etc.) members

4. PTI govt was kept in FATF grey list despite fulfilling all requirements. FATF was used as political/blackmailing tool. IMF also started squeezing afterwards

5. The reason of Imran Khan govt ouster was saying "Absolutely Not". Also, because Khan was pursuing independent foreign policy that is pro-Pakistan.

Question: Is Pakistan is going to surrender under pressure and be a slave, or stand up on its own and be independent?

** Imran Khan wanted cheaper Oil/Wheat imports from Russia. India with a fascist government is importing from Russia, why can't Pakistan? Why pressure only on Imran Khan govt?

6. The regime change operation not only damage the sovereignty of Pakistan, but also damaged our economy and benefits we were going to receive from cheaper imports
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Establishment punished former PM Imran Khan due to General Faiz Hameed issue: Parvez Ilahi
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
105
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan Podcast with Junaid Akram & Muzammil Hasan [Live]
Replies
2
Views
196
Jango
Jango
HAIDER
Shireen Mazari says govt has 'information' PDM is receiving foreign funding
Replies
5
Views
500
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
_NOBODY_
Former Prime-Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan Interview
2
Replies
23
Views
482
ghazi52
ghazi52
Winchester
  • Locked
Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?
Replies
4
Views
555
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom