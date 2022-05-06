The Hidden Deal: Who Kept Imran Khan in the Dark About Secret Deal With US? Exclusive Interview With Shireen Mazari

Points taken from Shireen Mazari interview (video):

US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan The Biden administration has told lawmakers that the US is nearing a formalized agreement with Pakistan for use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, according to three sources familiar with the details of a classified briefing with members of Congress...

1. Imran Khan as Chief Executive (PM) categorically denied American Airbases on Pakistani soil. But negotiations were still going on.2. Russian Visit was taken after consultation from all stakeholders. It wasn't PM decision alone. Institutions, journalists, ambassadors insisted that PM must go Russian FederationBut then later, the Russian visit was taken as excuse to expel Khan govt.Question: Did insitutions already know that US would interfere/conspire through regime change operation?Question: Who was negotiating drone bases with US when Imran Khan said "Absolutely Not"Regime Change Operation alledgedly started on 7 June, 2021.3. Then US diplomats/charge'd affairs started meeting then opposition (PMLN, PPP etc.) members4. PTI govt was kept in FATF grey list despite fulfilling all requirements. FATF was used as political/blackmailing tool. IMF also started squeezing afterwards5. The reason of Imran Khan govt ouster was saying "Absolutely Not". Also, because Khan was pursuing independent foreign policy that is pro-Pakistan.Question: Is Pakistan is going to surrender under pressure and be a slave, or stand up on its own and be independent?** Imran Khan wanted cheaper Oil/Wheat imports from Russia. India with a fascist government is importing from Russia, why can't Pakistan? Why pressure only on Imran Khan govt?6. The regime change operation not only damage the sovereignty of Pakistan, but also damaged our economy and benefits we were going to receive from cheaper imports