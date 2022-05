The Height of Injustice: Till when? Qanooniat ka janaza hai Zara dhoom se nikle

Charas ki import nahi roki ja sakti?Cigarette bechne wale ko pakar sakte HainNCP cars bechna jurm nahiChalana jurm hai?What are we becoming?Awaam has become a spectator and tries to find a solution (bribe) because we know taghooti nizaam Mai aadmi jaan se hi jaata hai ya ibrat ka nishaan banadia jaata hai magar haq ki rah pe usko chalne nahi dia jaata.I have not lost hope but definitely people and institutions are heavily become compromised. Yahan tak k PDF k moderators bhi favouritism aka neutralism Mai barabar k shareek Hain.Sawaal poocha jata hai Kon Pakrega gandi Machlion Ko?Jawab dia jata hai time Kam hai hum sirf thread delete karsakte hai. Mazeed sawal ki gunjaish nahi. Waise kisi mod ne jawab ki bhi zehmat nahi di abhi tak.You try to censor Pakistanis voicing their concern on Pakistan becoming a circus? Is that what we call freedom? Whose side are we on?