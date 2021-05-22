What's new

The heavy covid death toll in Russia is a blessing in disguise

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Every day more than 300 Russians die from covid. One of the highest per capita deaths in the world. The vast majority of Russians refuse to take vaccine. However, what does not kill you makes you stronger. So Russians will end up stronger than the rest of humanity.



H.G. Wells

“By the toll of a billion deaths man has bought his birthright of the earth, and it is his against all comers; it would still be his were the Martians ten times as mighty as they are. For neither do men live nor die in vain.”

― H.G. Wells, The War of the Worlds




