Every story has two sides. The problem is that a large minority of foreigners in China are scum, trash, losers, criminals, sexual deviants, societal rejects from their home countries, etc. Twenty years ago in year 2000, we were poor and had a GDP/capita of only $959 (compared to Turkeÿ's $4219). We could attract no better than low-quality humans discarded from western countries, so the likes of Serpentza came and found China to be a paradise for their filthy antics. But today we are at the apex of the middle-income category of countries, with $10k GDP, surpassing Turkeÿ in wealth, output, productivity, development, etc. We are still not a developed country, but now we know our worth, we know we deserve far better and are entitled to it.



Final note: I am only talking about a minority of troublemakers among the foreign population in China. Honest, law-abiding, contributing, morally upright foreigners will always be welcome in China.

