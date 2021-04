Indos said: Hashemi is not necessarily prophet Muhammad offspring as Hashemi (Bani Hashim) is prophet Muhammad clan. Prophet Muhammad tribe is Quraish Click to expand...

Indos said: Prophet Muhammad descendants are basically every where in the Muslim region. They were basically running from Umayyad Caliphate that control Arabia.

hyperman said: The Moroccan king is a descendant too. The King of Jordan is a colonialist lapdog.

No. It is the opposite the Prophet's tribe was Quraish but his house was Banu Hashem which means hashemites is the house of the prophetThis is true you can find sayyids everywhere in the world today.. But some of the progeny of the hashemite tribe are still in power today like example JordanLol. His not anyones lapdog his a great politician. These days if you are a good politician you are all of sudden a lapdog. Lol which means everyone in the world is a lapdog to someone basically if we go by this logic, Do you know the words Diplomacy or offensive charm? These are key elements to every nation or kingdom? If you are good there it means you become successful