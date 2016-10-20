The H-4 SOW Terminology

Windjammer
H-4 SOW (Stand of weapon) is main stand off munition of Pakistan Airforce having strategic importance. H-2 and H-4 are based on Denel Dynamics Raptor I and Raptor II having range of 60 Km and 120 Km respectively. These weapons have proven in 27th February 2019 skirmishes with India. H-4 guided from Mirage successfully hit it's targets with precision and accuracy.
PAF also released footage of H-4 hitting it's targets successfully , which proves it's capability
The H-4 SOW (Stand-Off Weapon) is a precision-guided glide bomb manufactured by Pakistan and deployed by the Pakistan Air Force, capable of striking targets at stand-off range. It has a terminal guidance system based on an infrared homing seeker, which identifies the target during the final stage of flight. Designed to hit targets out to 120 km, the 1000kg bomb may have the capability to evade radar. The H-4's stated range of 120 km and its glide bomb design has led to speculation that it may be a Pakistani variant of the Denel Raptor II glide bomb, which is also guided by an infrared homing seeker and has a range of 120 km. During operation Swift Retort, PAF Mirage 5PAs dropped 2x H-4s on Indian Military installations in India Occupied Kashmir. Their guidance was generated by Mirage 3DPs
OK, all the above has been documented here before, however, I always wondered as why this bomb which is now manufactured in Pakistan , instead of just the number H-2 or H-4 doesn't carry a designation like other weapons made locally.
We have the likes of Ra'had, Babur, Nasr ,Barq and several others. So a little inquiry has revealed this little secret.
A well connected source informs me that the word ''H-4'' in the terminology stands for Havoc. Which this weapon caused on 27.2.19......just a little info i though i share with you people.
