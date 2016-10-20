The H-4 SOW Terminology

H-4 SOW (Stand of weapon) is main stand off munition of Pakistan Airforce having strategic importance. H-2 and H-4 are based on Denel Dynamics Raptor I and Raptor II having range of 60 Km and 120 Km respectively. These weapons have proven in 27th February 2019 skirmishes with India. H-4 guided from Mirage successfully hit it's targets with precision and accuracy. PAF also released footage of H-4 hitting it's targets successfully , which proves it's capability

seeker, which identifies the target during the final stage of flight. Designed to hit targets out to 120 km, the 1000kg bomb may have the capability to evade radar. The H-4's stated range of 120 km and its glide bomb design has led to speculation that it may be a Pakistani variant of the Denel Raptor II glide bomb, which is also guided by an infrared homing seeker and has a range of 120 km. During operation Swift Retort, PAF Mirage 5PAs dropped 2x H-4s on Indian Military installations in India Occupied Kashmir. Their guidance was generated by Mirage 3DPs