/ Register

  • Friday, November 22, 2019

The guy who tried to stop a man from burning Holy Quran

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Wrath, Nov 22, 2019 at 9:09 PM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Nov 22, 2019 at 9:09 PM #1
    Wrath

    Wrath FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,336
    Joined:
    Oct 22, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 574 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    A rascist organization in Norway tried to burn Holy Quran in public ..... This young guy tried to stop the man from burning the Holy Quran .

    Link to the video in Instagram :
    Screenshot_2019-11-22-21-05-35-63.jpeg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  2. Nov 22, 2019 at 9:26 PM #2
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,269
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +6 / 39,386 / -38
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Freedom, democracy and so called human right in Western Europe society.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Nov 22, 2019 at 9:50 PM #3
    Juggernaut_is_here

    Juggernaut_is_here FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    681
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +7 / 619 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany
    Where thousands of Chinese billionaires flee to as well as Uighurs...What would happen to Chinese billionaires without the West...Where would China be without the generosity of the West to open up factories in China. If the whole of West had an partheid government as in RSA, China would have been no better in 2019 than it was in 1978..Without the West,China would still be running around in Qin hair knots. West taught the Chinese communism, so that China could step out of the Medieval Age which it was steeped in till 1911....

    Tomorrow a Western man called Elon Musk can kick China in the balls by cancelling his plans for Telsa factory
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:05 PM #4
    Hachiman

    Hachiman STAFF

    Messages:
    2,101
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 1,568 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  5. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:10 PM #5
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,590
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,270 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Are Chinese burning Holy Quran in Public? or lynching Muslims on presumption.?They had a situation in some province for which they are dealing with force to prevent an armed struggle. Otherwise things are normal as before.
     
    Last edited: Nov 22, 2019 at 10:32 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:24 PM #6
    Juggernaut_is_here

    Juggernaut_is_here FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    681
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +7 / 619 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany

    China out-Guantanomed Guantanamo...Anyways not my fight, not my concern...But it is hyprocritical for a Chinese to criticize Western Europe, when it owes everything to Western Europe
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:28 PM #7
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,590
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,270 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    But we assume China is 'tyrant' country but west is not. apolitical, ademocratic, totalitarian, etc etc
    West have far-right extremist group. And on name of freedom they do these things. I mean can Muslim wear Burqa in some countries? Or Swastika? So at least West should not brag about it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:29 PM #8
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,938
    Joined:
    Mar 14, 2017
    Ratings:
    +29 / 10,467 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    This guy took the right action, shame he didn't hit him harder. Burning of the Quran is an expression of hatred towards Muslims and towards Islam. We cannot tolerate open expression of hatred against us. Nobody in any society would stand by and watch people express hatred towards them.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:34 PM #9
    Juggernaut_is_here

    Juggernaut_is_here FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    681
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +7 / 619 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany

    Yet tens of millions of Muslims want to go to the West and not to CHina...The day millions of Muslims are on a raft trying to wade through the South China Sea, is the day I will recognize that China can fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Muslims...90 percent of PDFer have a Westen flaǵ as the second flag...West is better in providing a life that a Muslim wants than China
     
  10. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:38 PM #10
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,590
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,270 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Lol.. People go to west because we had been colonized. The migration started in 1800 even during slave trade. Africa, Chinese, Jap, Asian all went to west. You know that even in South America people went. So a trend/chian is formed. People don't go to Japan, bcz they dont give immigration. Now you tell me.. Even westerners try to find job in Qatar, SA, UAE etc... so do you consider now them to be champions of human rights as westerner move there.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:44 PM #11
    Juggernaut_is_here

    Juggernaut_is_here FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    681
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +7 / 619 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany

    Blacks were enslaved..Muslims from the Arab regions or the subcontinent were not enslaved.There may have been indentured labourers from Bihar and elsewhere, but never slaves to the Western world. The scale of Muslim immigration to the West is far far higher than that of Westen professionals into rich gulf nations..and these Westerners are more of expatriates who expect to stay there no more than 5-10 years..Muslims (and atheistic HIndus like me) go to the West with the intent of setting up permanent base there, so that their children,grand children become permanent productive members of Western societies. Muslims are very serious about their religion. Muslims would not go to the West,if they thought they cannot be true Muslims there. I would say West has created the true Islamic welfare state with freedom of religion and freedom of work. and Muslims in tens of millions have supported the Western model..Germany has provided close logistical support to US bases here for its invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan...Muslims have not left Germany as a protest
     
  12. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:46 PM #12
    StormBreaker

    StormBreaker FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    104
    Joined:
    Monday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 167 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yea, the fight didn’t satisfy me either, poor brother was almost going to give that hell-guy a free gynecologist pass until those “BUS-CONDUCTORS” intervened
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Nov 22, 2019 at 10:58 PM #13
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,590
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,270 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Colonized though. Servants if not slave.
    bcz Muslim had a large population plus easy to go to west world.

    They compromise where they can. It is basic human right to practice religion according to UN resolution. So the signatories mustn't do as they please.

    If they their limit ends at protest, good enough. If they want to leave as a protest, its their choice. If they want to protest on fb, that is enough. They protest according to their power.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Nov 22, 2019 at 11:11 PM #14
    Juggernaut_is_here

    Juggernaut_is_here FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    681
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2017
    Ratings:
    +7 / 619 / -2
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany


    It was the generosity of the West that it created the modern United Nations system of interlocked nation states whose territorial integrity cannot be questioned..Post 1945, the West collectively could have again invaded the rest of the world and could have razed the non-Western world to the ground as the non-Westen world had no technological capability whatsoever to speak of..The only non-Western power that gave West any trouble,Japan,lay in ruins...Even now US can win the Afghan war by dropping some tasty nukes and nobody can do anything about it....

    All these Universal Human Rights, UN charter,dignity of the individual,right of the refugee were high falootin concept that the West strangely came up with in 1945..Because even as late as 1941 the West just invaded and killed the King of a large country that had absolutely nothing to do with the War....

    It's Western concepts of Universal Humanity in 1945 that gave countries like China,Pakistan,India critical breathing room to quickly build up some level of capabilties, else make no mistake the West had more than enough firepower to send rest of the world back to stone age..It is their basic altruism post 1945 that saved us...Else the West was as powerful compared to the Non-West in 1945 as it was in 1845. If not more...What machine gun manufacturing factory or big all-metal battleship producing dockyards China have in 1911? None...China was firmly set in the Middle Ages till the beginning of 20th century...same can be said of the subcontinent outside of the 0.1% Western Educated elite in 1920s


    The rest of the world is living on the cheque that the West wrote in their name in 1945. Fact of the matter remains that no other race or religion has been conferred the title of "honourary whites" because of their capabilities other than the Japanese. This shows the level of work that is needed to push a 50 million or 100 million odd country into the status of technologically competent developed nation

    @Indus Pakistan @Mangus Ortus Novem ---->if you find this thread of any interest
     
    Last edited: Nov 22, 2019 at 11:29 PM
  15. Nov 22, 2019 at 11:28 PM #15
    Verve

    Verve ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,621
    Joined:
    May 15, 2014
    Ratings:
    +7 / 9,987 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Atheism religion was designed to breed Fascism. It's maturing rapidly.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 3
Similar Threads
  1. baker

    The man who stopped ww3

    baker, Aug 2, 2010, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    2,271
    nightcrawler
    Aug 4, 2010
  2. Sher Malang

    Man Intending To Burn Holy Quran, Captured By Afghan Forces

    Sher Malang, Mar 4, 2012, in forum: Afghanistan Defence Forum
    Replies:
    41
    Views:
    3,588
    Bobshouse
    Mar 7, 2012
  3. Leader

    Man kills teen who stopped him from urinating in public

    Leader, Nov 24, 2012, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    623
    Dr. Strangelove
    Nov 24, 2012
  4. Puchtoon

    Mob in Pakistan kills man accused of burning Quran

    Puchtoon, Dec 22, 2012, in forum: Central & South Asia
    Replies:
    32
    Views:
    2,120
    zaxcolix
    Dec 23, 2012
  5. timmy_area51

    Israel tries to stop the burning kikes , from destroying southern isreal

    timmy_area51, Jun 17, 2018, in forum: Middle East & Africa
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    317
    timmy_area51
    Jun 17, 2018
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 15 (Users: 10, Guests: 5)
  1. Haris Ali2140 ,
  2. AgNoStiC MuSliM ,
  3. Juggernaut_is_here ,
  4. Mugen ,
  5. Beast ,
  6. Bilal. ,
  7. Longhorn