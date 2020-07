The biggest crime that Shyamal Dutta has committed is that he allowed himself to be used for adverse personal propaganda against Sheikh Hasina.Shyamal Dutta has committed plain treason by providing the opening salvo in the same direction by invoking veiled physical and psychological threats against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Years ago, Hasina told New York Times that a bullet is constantly chasing her. Dutta has actively conspired to help target that assassin’s bullet at her. He and his brethren in conspiracy must be nipped in the bud