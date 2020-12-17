THE GULF RISING Defense Industrialization in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Shrinking budgets and downsized militaries. Thoseare some of the characteristics of the challengingdefense environment in which the United Statesand its transatlantic friends and allies have tolive for the foreseeable future.The long-term viability of many national defense industries in thetransatlantic community and around the worldis currently in doubt due to increasing political,financial, and fiscal pressures as well as dramaticchanges in the world of defense. Even the mostadvanced US industrial allies are having difficultypursuing their defense and security goals, and, as aresult, they have been forced to make tough choicesthat have left them even more dependent on theUnited States or with capability shortages.In this harsh defense environment, it is hard to seehow Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates(UAE)—two modernizing states that have muchweaker industrial capacities and scientifictechnologicalbases—can succeed where other,more developed states failed in the past or arecurrently scaling back or dropping out. Yet withcarefully articulated goals, modest expectations,smart strategies, effective financial management,and cooperation with Washington, Riyadh andAbu Dhabi can navigate some of the complexitiesof military industrialization and overcome someof its key challenges. New technologies, suchas unmanned and communications systemsand commercially derived technologies, havechallenged the existing defense hierarchy.The emerging new defense-industrial base may affordmore opportunities for relatively new entrantssuch as Saudi Arabia and the UAE and make theirlearning curves a little less steep.The United States has a strong interest in seeingits Gulf partners succeed in achieving their defenseand security objectives. If approached with ahealthy dose of rationality, honesty, precision, andforesight, military industrialization can contributeto Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s efforts to diversifytheir economies and promote economic growth.Equally important, it can upgrade their indigenousdefense and security capabilities and allow theUnited States to increasingly rely on them to besecurity providers in the Gulf.This report by Bilal Y. Saab, senior fellow forMiddle East security at the Atlantic Council’sBrent Scowcroft Center on International Security,provides new analysis of and key policy insightson military industrialization in Saudi Arabia andthe UAE and adds an important, though oftenoverlooked, dimension to the US policy debate onthe US-Gulf partnership.This effort is part of the Scowcroft Center’s MiddleEast Peace and Security Initiative, launched in2013 by the Atlantic Council. It directly contributesto the Scowcroft Center’s Transatlantic SecurityInitiative by exploring opportunities for closerdefense-industrial cooperation and collaborationbetween the transatlantic community and partnersin the Arab Gulf.Because of their sizeable financial resources,close relations with Washington, and privilegedaccess to the top transatlantic defense companies,Saudi Arabia and the UAE are in a unique positionto explore opportunities and make importantstrides in the military-industrial domain that othercountries can simply ill-afford to make. Moreover,over the past decade, globalization and theinformation technology (IT) revolution in militaryaffairs (RMA) have opened up the internationaldefense market and made it less exclusive, allowingSaudi Arabia and the UAE to overcome some ofthe key scientific and technological challengesthat accompany the building and sustaining ofindigenous defense industries.For Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the creation ofmodern military industries that could competein the international defense market promotes aset of domestic and foreign policy interests. Bothcountries seek to develop their arms manufacturingcapabilities to address a range of perceived internaland external national security threats, reducetheir political dependence on the United Statesand other influential powers that dominate theglobal defense market, diversify their economies,affirm their regional status and prestige, enhancetheir military credibility, and finally augment theirdiplomatic leverage.Self-sufficiency is not a realistic goal for SaudiArabia and the UAE. But in some limited securityand defense areas, including spare parts,ammunition, and potentially shipbuilding (for theUAE), both countries have made steps forward.In addition, they now design, manufacture, andmodernize military vehicles, communicationand electronic systems, and unmanned systemsincluding drones. They have also significantlyupgraded their maintenance, repair and overhaul(MRO) capabilities in the aerospace industry.Because of Saudi and Emirati improvement insuch capabilities, the old adage of “Arabs don’tdo maintenance” no longer reflects reality.Furthermore, both countries’ military personnelhave drastically enhanced their military trainingand competency and can now operate some of themost sophisticated weapons systems. They havealso steadily increased their defense spending aspart of their gross domestic product (GDP) andsuccessfully absorbed some technology transfers.The development of strategic partnerships withWashington, London, and Paris and some of theleading global defense firms over the years hasoffered Saudi Arabia and the UAE the opportunityto aggressively pursue defense industrialization.But out of all enabling factors, it is unquestionablyboth countries’ large and sophisticated offsetprograms, which have emphasized technologytransfer, that have contributed the most totheir effort to develop their indigenous defensecapabilities. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are projectedto be among the top twenty global military offsetmarkets for the next decade. Through these offsetprograms, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have beenable to connect their domestic defense sectorswith global defense producers and enable themto acquire basic industrial knowledge and knowhow.The results are mixed but in some areasencouraging, as a number of indigenous industrieshave been established in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi,and other locations in joint ventures with globaldefense industry giants.Yet these accomplishments notwithstanding,embarking on a successful path to domesticmilitary industrialization could, depending onthe desired objectives, require nothing short of atotal state effort and a societal transformation.Political stability, national leadership, and relativeabundance of financial capital in Saudi Arabiaand the UAE have been crucial to getting militaryindustrialization off the ground, but to develop,rationalize, and sustain the process for the longterm both countries stand a better chance ofsucceeding if they implement the following setof recommendations:●● Clarity of Purpose and Strategy: Saudi andEmirati military industrialization must havea more precise strategic and tactical purpose.High-tech and small-scale is the best wayforward for both countries, but Saudi Arabiaand the UAE ought to think more seriously aboutways to effectively integrate the process of localarms production into the broader context ofnational defense policy and arms acquisition.●● Defense Production Policy: Riyadh and AbuDhabi must formulate clear defense productionpolicies and create overarching bodies for longtermdefense planning. This is important forconsistency between short-term decisions andlong-term plans.●● Organization of Defense: Riyadh and AbuDhabi must organize their national defenseestablishments by creating credible andauthoritative institutions as well as solid legaland administrative frameworks. If defenseministries in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi assumekey defense-related powers and refrainfrom relegating them to kings or militarycommanders, military industrializationwould profit.●● Technology Transfer: A diverse approach totechnology transfer that addresses actual needsand realities would be most beneficial to SaudiArabia and the UAE. Riyadh and Abu Dhabishould continue to adopt a deliberate policy oftraining their nationals and encouraging themto learn skills on the job.●● Research & Development and Science &Technology: Saudi Arabia and the UAE shoulddevelop a more robust local R&D capability thatwould have more direct interaction with theusers—the armed forces and foreign clients.But advances in R&D have to correspond toS&T levels in user organizations. Both countriesshould also create more dynamic linkagesbetween science institutions (universities,parks, institutes, etc.,) and the defense industry.●● Private Sector Participation: Saudi Arabiaand the UAE need to ensure a greater role forthe private sector in funding the enterprise ofmilitary industrialization. Otherwise defenseproduction would remain wholly state-owned,which works against the streamlining of defenseindustrial activity.●● Offset Programs: Saudi Arabia and theUAE should further integrate their offsetprograms into national strategies for industrialdevelopment. In order to reduce theirdependency on external technology suppliers,both countries must maximize the effect ofjob creation.●● Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul: BecauseSaudi and Emirati technicians and engineers,as few as they are, are still unable to maintainmodern US and other Western weapons systemswithout the help of foreign workers, furtherfocus on and investment in MRO capabilities isneeded in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.●● Bilateral or GCC-wide Military IndustrialCooperation: Saudi Arabia and the UAE wouldbenefit from developing a joint MRO base andan integrated or complementary services andproduction infrastructure. This would be hugelyprofitable economically, as it would allow formaximal exchange of experience and skills, aswell as fuller, more prolonged use of facilitiesand qualified manpower.Implications for US PolicyEfforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE over thepast decade to upgrade their national defensecapabilities by purchasing arms and pursuingdomestic military industrialization contribute toUS strategic plans and interests in the Middle Eastand are generally consistent with the broader UScommitment to expanding its global partnershipsand strengthening its friends and allies’ defensecapabilities. However, should current politicaluncertainties in US-Gulf relations persist and,more dramatically, a strategic rift betweenWashington and Riyadh develop in the future dueto major policy differences, intensified defenseindustrialization in the Gulf could carry risks to USstrategic interests in the Middle East.One of the motivations of Saudi Arabia and the UAEto pursue military industrialization is to reducetheir political dependence on the United States.Unilateralism on the part of US friends and alliescan sometimes undermine security interests, asevidenced by Israel’s unilateral military actionsin Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinian Territories.The United States has often favored and called forregional solutions to many of the Middle East’ssecurity problems, and Washington would berelieved if Saudi Arabia and/or the UAE couldstep up and use their own defense and diplomaticresources to defuse a potential crisis in the future.However, if another major crisis, a la 1990-91 GulfWar, occurs and the Saudis and/or the Emiratisdecide to act on their own to protect their interestsoutside the confines of the US-Gulf partnership, USstrategic interests might be at risk.While Saudi Arabia’s current capacity to actmore independently from the United States islower, its willingness will only increase shouldrelations with Washington fail to improve andits defense industrialization effort develop at amore rapid pace. This equation is almost reversedwith the UAE. Abu Dhabi’s capacity to act moreindependently from the United States is higher (itsarmed forces are more technically proficient andcombat-ready than the Saudi military) and willonly strengthen with time, but its willingness to doso is decreased because it has a stable relationshipwith Washington and much prefers to work withUS-led, international coalitions. This explainswhy Abu Dhabi is interested in strengtheningits partnership with NATO and vice versa. LikeSaudi Arabia, the UAE has regional leadershipambitions, but it seeks to lead by example, and itsforeign policy outlook tends to be more global andcosmopolitan than Saudi Arabia’s.The sustainability of the US-Gulf partnershipis a joint responsibility, despite Washington’ssenior status. The Arab Gulf countries, and SaudiArabia and the UAE in particular, have obligationstoo. Building closer security relationships andintegrating national defense capabilities (mostimportantly in air and missile defense, andintelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance)should be more pressing priorities for Arab Gulfleaders. Interoperability is also not a one-waystreet. Washington has been adamant aboutits Gulf partners maintaining compatibilitywith US defense systems.However, often times,when these partners requestthe purchase of US items that would uphold US-GCCand inter-GCC interoperability, their requests are denied byWashington.The two major reasons for this arestrict export controls and a US Israel policy ofQualitative Military Edge (QME), which is designedto maintain Israel’s regional military supremacyand uphold its deterrence posture. In the Gulfpartners’ view, the problem is not limited to USrejection but also to Washington’s slow or lackingresponse. Sometimes it takes years to get ananswer from Washington for a specific militarypurchase, and by the time a response is providedthe price as well as the needs and circumstances ofthe Gulf partners would have changed.But Saudi Arabia and the UAE shouldn’t relysolely on US cooperation. There is ample room fordefense-industrial cooperation and collaborationbetween Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and other GCCcapitals, be it in manpower, skilled expertise,manufacturing and/or MRO, that can addresssome deficiencies. The problem is that politics,rivalry, and prestige have stood in the way of sucha goal. The United States has been pushing theGCC to think more collectively for some time, butdisagreements among its members, be it on Syria,Egypt, or Iran, are real. So long as political discordreigns in the GCC, the US-Gulf partnership, withits defense-industrial component, will never meetits true potential and remain limited to bilateralaffairs between the United States and individualGCC members.Military industrialization in Saudi Arabia and theUAE is a natural consequence of both countries’ambitions to affirm their rising regional status aswell as their efforts over the years to modernizetheir societies and diversify their economies.The pace, scope, and effectiveness of Saudiand Emirati military industrialization effortswill continue to depend, in many respects, onbroader societal change in both countries. Butit would be misleading to say that the Saudiand Emirati political systems, because of theirrestrictive attributes—including secrecy, excessivecentralization, exclusionism, corruption, andlack of accountability—totally obstruct militaryindustrialization. What matters most when itcomes to successful military industrializationis intent, vision, resources, and a set of soundpolitical, economic, and military industrialstrategies. Saudi Arabia and the UAE still strugglewith the formulation of such strategies, but theyare gradually improving and learning from thetop defense companies in the world, by way ofcollaboration and partnership.It bears repeating that military industrializationin Saudi Arabia and the UAE is a long-term process.Indeed, it is likely to take anywhere betweenfive to fifteen years before either country caneffectively export military items en masse andincreasingly rely on its own local manpower andarms production capabilities to address nationalsecurity needs. But Riyadh and Abu Dhabi arecareful not to rush the process, and they haveevery reason to be confident about the future.