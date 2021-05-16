The Gujjar Nullah Anti-Encroachment Drive Explained

In, the Government of Sindh initiated a large-scale anti-encroachment operation along. So far, approximatelyhave been demolished due to this operation, and many more are under threat. For the past few years, the specifics of anti-encroachment operations have been obscured from public view. In many cases, affectees, many of whom are legal leaseholders, have very little information about notice periods, compensation plans and legal processes.On, a constitutional petition filed against the anti-encroachment operation will be heard by the Supreme Court. This petition challenges the plan to build 30-ft wide roads on both sides of the nullahs, along with highlighting the issue of adequate resettlement for the affectees.Watch our explainer video to learn about the role of state and non-state actors in this unlawful operation that has left many working-class citizens homeless and vulnerable.