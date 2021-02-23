The Guardian changes misused picture of Chinese airlines plane in report, but without apology

Screenshots from The GuardianBritish newspaper The Guardian has changed a picture of an Air China cargo plane that was wrongly used in its Monday report about engine parts dropping from a Longtail Aviation's Boeing 747 cargo plane in the Netherlands. The Chinese Embassy in the UK on Wednesday protested against its misconduct and requested an apology.However, The Guardian has not yet apologized for the false information and only left a note at the end of the report: "The image on this article was changed on 23 February 2021."In the report, which is about engine parts that dropped from a Longtail Aviation's Boeing 747 cargo plane in Netherlands, resulting in injuries, the Guardian used a picture of an Air China cargo plane.The Chinese Embassy in the UK on Wednesday expressed grave concern over The Guardian's misuse of a Chinese company's logo in its report, and requested that the newspaper make an immediate correction and apologize to the Chinese company affected by its misconduct.This misuse of the picture was false reporting and misinformation, and affected the image of a Chinese enterprise, the spokesperson said.The spokesperson noted that such misinformation is not uncommon in some Western media reports, which betrays their disregard for journalistic ethics and deep-rooted bias against China.China urges the relevant media to stop seeing China through 'tinted glasses' and view the country and its development in an objective and fair manner, the spokesperson added.as the Air China logo can be clearly seen in the picture."It is not a simply 'misuse' but smearing China," a netizen said.," another commented.Such information comes from the prejudice against China in the West, which has made smearing China a habit among them, some Chinese netizens argued."I guess the British media would be not able to see China without tinted glasses," another netizen said sarcastically.