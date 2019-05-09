The growing community of Pakistani Texans

Samurai_assassin
Immigrants usually head to big cities on the east and west coast, but these days immigrants are going directly to cheaper states like Texas. Houston has become the most cosmopolitan city in Texas. The number of immigrants in that city is just mind-blowing.Karachi exodus in the 90s with lax immigration laws(sister as wife immigrants) but more importantly no state tax and generally cheap living.
NYC and Texas have a lot of Pakistanis. I expect this to grow in the next coming years in other states.
Pakistanis are everywhere nowadays from small cities of NYS, NYC suburbs etc, its growing
I wonder if we have a decent Pakistani community in California?
By airplane?
Hmmm, would be interesting to know as I have no relatives in North America. Fascinates me how our people got across the seas to the states.
Most Pakistanis in USA are either on student/investment/shaadi visas. Or they get sponsored. There isn't that much of a history as most migration took place during Reagan era.
All the Karachi wala are in Houston/Dallas/Texas. NYC is full of Punjabis. DC area has decent amount of Pakistanis too.
Most Pakistanis in USA are either on student/investment/shaadi visas. Or they get sponsored. There isn't that much of a history as most migration took place during Reagan era.
Depends on where in long islandWhat about Long Island?
