What's new

The growing community of Pakistani Texans

SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,713
416
75,604
Country
United States
Location
United States
Karachi exodus in the 90s with lax immigration laws(sister as wife immigrants) but more importantly no state tax and generally cheap living.
 
cloud4000

cloud4000

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 11, 2015
4,637
-5
4,483
Country
India
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
Karachi exodus in the 90s with lax immigration laws(sister as wife immigrants) but more importantly no state tax and generally cheap living.
Click to expand...
Immigrants usually head to big cities on the east and west coast, but these days immigrants are going directly to cheaper states like Texas. Houston has become the most cosmopolitan city in Texas. The number of immigrants in that city is just mind-blowing.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,002
-2
2,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jus_chillin said:
NYC and Texas have a lot of Pakistanis. I expect this to grow in the next coming years in other states.
Click to expand...
people moving out of NYC, its becoming a total s***show
Pakistanis are everywhere nowadays from small cities of NYS, NYC suburbs etc, its growing

But in NYS you'd barely see anyone outside of Punjabi and Pashtun Pakistanis, like I never met a Karachi guy in NY in HS or university and I met people from Baluchistan of all places!!

so clearly southern Pakistanis hate the cold weather lol
In Texas its probably the exact opposite I believe

I wonder if we have a decent Pakistani community in California?
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,771
2
2,696
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
jus_chillin said:
NYC and Texas have a lot of Pakistanis. I expect this to grow in the next coming years in other states.
Click to expand...
Sainthood 101 said:
people moving out of NYC, its becoming a total s***show
Pakistanis are everywhere nowadays from small cities of NYS, NYC suburbs etc, its growing

But in NYS you'd barely see anyone outside of Punjabi and Pashtun Pakistanis, like I never met a Karachi guy in NY in HS or university and I met people from Baluchistan of all places!!

so clearly southern Pakistanis hate the cold weather lol
In Texas its probably the exact opposite I believe

I wonder if we have a decent Pakistani community in California?
Click to expand...
Hmmm, would be interesting to know as I have no relatives in North America. Fascinates me how our people got across the seas to the states.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,055
-1
1,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:
people moving out of NYC, its becoming a total s***show
Pakistanis are everywhere nowadays from small cities of NYS, NYC suburbs etc, its growing

But in NYS you'd barely see anyone outside of Punjabi and Pashtun Pakistanis, like I never met a Karachi guy in NY in HS or university and I met people from Baluchistan of all places!!

so clearly southern Pakistanis hate the cold weather lol
In Texas its probably the exact opposite I believe

I wonder if we have a decent Pakistani community in California?
Click to expand...
There isn't that many Pakistanis in Florida tho. California has everyone and every community. I think next 10 years we will see more communities pop out. Chicago has a lot of Pakistanis.

All the Karachi wala are in Houston/Dallas/Texas. NYC is full of Punjabis. DC area has decent amount of Pakistanis too.
Samurai_assassin said:

Hmmm, would be interesting to know as I have no relatives in North America. Fascinates me how our people got across the seas to the states.
Click to expand...
Most Pakistanis in USA are either on student/investment/shaadi visas. Or they get sponsored. There isn't that much of a history as most migration took place during Reagan era.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,002
-2
2,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jus_chillin said:
There isn't that many Pakistanis in Florida tho. California has everyone and every community. I think next 10 years we will see more communities pop out. Chicago has a lot of Pakistanis.

All the Karachi wala are in Houston/Dallas/Texas. NYC is full of Punjabis. DC area has decent amount of Pakistanis too.


Most Pakistanis in USA are either on student/investment/shaadi visas. Or they get sponsored. There isn't that much of a history as most migration took place during Reagan era.
Click to expand...
Not just NYC whole of New York state is flooded with Punjab from small cities like Gujrat, Sargodha to big cities like Lahore with clusters of KP people here and there
maybe only Albany is kinda different, you see some diversity in Pak cammunity

Most working class people came during Reagan era but if you're educated it's a mix bag tbh
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,149
1
28,648
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
Karachi exodus in the 90s with lax immigration laws(sister as wife immigrants) but more importantly no state tax and generally cheap living.
Click to expand...
Property prices are half or one third of California. Which is a huge draw. And lots of companies moved there from both coasts.

My doctor friends tell me that there are large communities of Pakistanis in both Dallas and Houston, in the medical field especially.

In Dallas, probably around Plano where current resident scholar Yasir Qadhi leads the congregation at EPIC.

This happens in the first generation. I don't know if their kids will disperse or not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
Frankenstein
Pakistan America Peace Through Music
Replies
8
Views
1K
mjnaushad
mjnaushad
genmirajborgza786
Russia challenges US in the Islamic world !
Replies
0
Views
1K
genmirajborgza786
genmirajborgza786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom