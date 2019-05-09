The growing community of Pakistani Texans

There isn't that many Pakistanis in Florida tho. California has everyone and every community. I think next 10 years we will see more communities pop out. Chicago has a lot of Pakistanis.



All the Karachi wala are in Houston/Dallas/Texas. NYC is full of Punjabis. DC area has decent amount of Pakistanis too.





Most Pakistanis in USA are either on student/investment/shaadi visas. Or they get sponsored. There isn't that much of a history as most migration took place during Reagan era.