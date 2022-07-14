What's new

The ground under Hasina's feet is shifting: Hindustan Times

The ground under Hasina's feet is shifting: Hindustan Times

www.hindustantimes.com

The ground under Sheikh Hasina’s feet is shifting

With elections in 2023 and debt repayment schedules kicking off in 2024, it seems only a matter of time for the veneer of stability to lose its sheen. The risk of dislocation of this so-called house of cards has only been rising in recent years
@UKBengali, please say something to protest the news published in Hindustan Times. I thought India is Hasina's friend.
 

