Betrayal in the Holy Land: The Greek Orthodox Church is secretly selling Jerusalem property to Israel

Jalal Barham (right) as he leaves the Arab Orthodox Cultural Center in the West Bank city of Beit Sahour near Bethlehem on January 18, 2019.

Palestinian men, most who are Orthodox Christians, playing backgammon on a Friday morning at the Arab Orthodox Cultural Centre in the West Bank city of Beit Sahour near Bethlehem on January 18, 2019.