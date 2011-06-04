The greatest Mohammed Ali routine

rent4country
Billy Crystal did a stand-up routine for his friend Mohammed Ali called 15 rounds in 1979. Ali was present. He and Billy Crystal had almost 40 years of friendship.
If you were a Mohahamed Ali fan, this is the holy grail of all routines- worth watching.
Enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUNLDqcXG-Q
