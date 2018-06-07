The Great 'Woke Awakening'... A chance for peace?

Many here in the US, including myself have grown up with 'Christian Values' which teaches us to hate Muslims, and obey the word of God or die approach.



Since Covid along with Trump's lies and the power of the internet to do research many Americans sat at home and did research on everything from Religion to our U.S History and it turned out we did some pretty evil things throughout our history that were never taught in school.



I feel this is a great opportunity to join us in this woke movement as we will slowly but surely start voting better people in office with a much different outlook on international issues.



We must learn to be sensitive to the voice within each of us, and feel what is truth, and what is confusion, chaos and untruth.