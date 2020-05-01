The Great Reset, New World Order, The Rare opportunity

Assalam o alikum all,I am posting a video talk of a scholar, who has spend a good part of his life studying and researching about how the world is being manipulated and who really are the people behind these prallel governmentsFrom Where did the revolution come?the new society and the new social, economic setup that humanity has adopted , where did it come from?World wide education of similar content through schools and Television,Destruction of the unit of family,Global warming propaganda,Indoctrination through Fashion and film industry,Drugs, sex, rock and rollThe pop cultureThe music revolutionThe feminisy revolution, are the name of few topics which are covered.If any other fellow have some comparable material, do share with us