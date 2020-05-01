What's new

The Great Reset, New World Order, The Rare opportunity

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 21, 2020
90
0
86
Country
United States
Location
United States
Assalam o alikum all,
I am posting a video talk of a scholar, who has spend a good part of his life studying and researching about how the world is being manipulated and who really are the people behind these prallel governments


From Where did the revolution come?

the new society and the new social, economic setup that humanity has adopted , where did it come from?

World wide education of similar content through schools and Television,
Destruction of the unit of family,
Global warming propaganda,
Indoctrination through Fashion and film industry,
Drugs, sex, rock and roll
The pop culture
The music revolution
The feminisy revolution, are the name of few topics which are covered.
If any other fellow have some comparable material, do share with us

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
507
striver44
striver44
Muhammed45
A review of Russia-Iran alliance in Syria. What is west's role? Opportunities and threats.
Replies
0
Views
546
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
A
Saudi Crimes in Yemen... ((Mind blowing))
Replies
10
Views
1K
denel
denel
TaiShang
5 ways Vladimir Putin is driving America crazy
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
vostok
vostok

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom