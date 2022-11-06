What's new

The Great purge within Pakistan and Pakistan Army by Bajwa and Co

Folks, Sad news everywhere in Pakistan, i am loosing hope, holding myself by a thread, pls read this below.


My friend a senior army officer at Brigadier level on condition of anonymity said it

“ they (bajwa and co) are hunting for Imran Khan supporters in the army, literally hunting man, 2200 officers, retired and serving implicated so far, from dismissals, admonishment, retirement packages taken away and some severe i cannot share details on”

To me they are making army noora, purge is not only for pakistanis but for pakistani army.. so sad and angry, Bajwa and co ruling through fear.
He said that, “The Emperor has lost it completely “ meaning bajwa lost his brains and is fuming

😤😤😤😫😩😩🙁🙁
 
maverick1977 said:
Folks, Sad news everywhere in Pakistan, i am loosing hope, holding myself by a thread, pls read this below.


My friend a senior army officer at Brigadier level on condition of anonymity said it

“ they (bajwa and co) are hunting for Imran Khan supporters in the army, literally hunting man, 2200 officers, retired and serving implicated so far, from dismissals, admonishment, retirement packages taken away and some severe i cannot share details on”

To me they are making army noora, purge is not only for pakistanis but for pakistani army.. so sad and angry, Bajwa and co ruling through fear.
He said that, “Emperor has lost it completely “ meaning bajwa lost his brains and is fuming

😤😤😤😫😩😩🙁🙁
SAD
 
Mir Bajwa is a Swine in Sugarcane Field.

کماد میں سور گھسا ھوا ھے اور اس کو اجاڑ رھا ھے۔
 
villageidiot said:
dude, i don't doubt you but how come we haven't heard more on this. the only other time i personally read about this is when you opened a thread on the topic a while ago. nothing about this from Imran Riaz Khan etc or other people like him who are in the loop.


bhai gaand pesh karna konsi achievement he? wo to SMQ khud bhi kar deta to saudi maan jate. ya bajwa me koi khaas baat he?
There is so much fear within army of their livelihood and careers being destroyed… loyalist to Pakistan are under threat, and they are picking them one by one before officers start leaving the army or put in the retirements…
 
1667749862550.png
 
We have hald million army

If bajwa really thinks he can kick out imran khan supporters from army

Then he should raise a new army then
These 99% are khan supporters
 

