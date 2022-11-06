The Great purge within Pakistan and Pakistan Army by Bajwa and Co

Folks, Sad news everywhere in Pakistan, i am loosing hope, holding myself by a thread, pls read this below.My friend a senior army officer at Brigadier level on condition of anonymity said it“ they (bajwa and co) are hunting for Imran Khan supporters in the army, literally hunting man, 2200 officers, retired and serving implicated so far, from dismissals, admonishment, retirement packages taken away and some severe i cannot share details on”To me they are making army noora, purge is not only for pakistanis but for pakistani army.. so sad and angry, Bajwa and co ruling through fear.He said that, “The Emperor has lost it completely “ meaning bajwa lost his brains and is fuming