  Monday, August 20, 2018

The Great March of China's Smartphones, PC, Tabs, TV, Home App & All Consumer E-Gadgets

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by cirr, Sep 11, 2013.

  Sep 11, 2013 #1
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    direct plug-in connectivity :azn:

    By Andrew Miller Sept. 10th 2013

    [​IMG]

    Smartphones on the market today allow users to do all sorts of things that would have otherwise been unimaginable even a decade ago. You can listen to music while surfing the net or writing an email, watch movies, get live weather reports, and lets not forget the phones original purpose of talking to people.

    The bane of the average smartphone users life, however, is their devices short battery life. And anyone looking to save their beloved device from a sudden black screen of death has to either cut down on the heavy-duty apps or carry a charging cable or battery charging unit with them. But what if we told you that you could cut out the middle man and attach your phone directly to the power outlet whenever and wherever you were?

    Arguably pushing the boundaries of innovation, this Chinese-made smartphone boasts the ability to connect directly to the mains. No longer is there a need to dig out your charger, which as we all know often tend to fray and break after a year or so anyway, every time you need to top up your phones juice. All you need now is your phone and a power source. Freedom from chargers at last&#65281;

    [​IMG]

    So what about the specs of this little gadget?

    Without decent performance in the hardware area, the battery factor is irrelevant, but this phone doesnt fail to deliver on the hardware front either. Boasting the Android 4.0 OS, 1GHz CPU, 4.3-inch 800×400 pixel display, a 3.1 megapixel camera, and a lithium-ion (1800 mAh) battery, theres plenty going on under the hood.

    And the price isnt bad either!

    The official retail price of the phone is just 7,700 yen (US$77) and for a phone incorporating its own folding (yes, it does fold out of the way when not in use!) plug connector as well as specs as substantial as this, it shapes up as a rather attractive package. If you consider that the wholesale price of the phone is a mere 4,300 yen ($43) as well, we think youll agree this is one seriously cheap mobile!

    Cutting edge technology

    The maker of this phone clearly has a lot of confidence in its technology. Comments on the phones box brag about its, direct charge, cutting edge technology and the ability to charge wherever you go. Okay, so you managed to mention the charging part twice there, but it is kind of cool so well let it go this once.

    There is also the assertion from the maker that the product has its own patent so mimicking or incorporating of the phones technology into different products will result in a hefty fine. Could this be a sign of China getting serious about its homegrown technology!?

    [​IMG]

    But we cant shake that fear

    As many of you may be aware, there have been incidents in the news recently of iPhones and Samsung smartphones in China, exploding while being put on charge. The causes have been various, with one woman dying from electric shock and another person seeing their house go up in roaring flames. With this brand new, relatively untested tech, and at such a low price, we have to admit wed be a little wary of leaving this thing plugged in overnight

    Even so, theres no denying that this phone is pretty sharp!

    &#9660; Looks rather glamorous dont you think?

    [​IMG]

    &#9660; Simply a case of plugging it straight into the mains

    [​IMG]

    &#9660; Yep, it fits in there snugly

    [​IMG]

    &#9660; And now to reveal the hardware that makes the phone possible

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    &#9660; The phone comes in these stylish colors

    [​IMG]

    China

    Read in Chinese&#65306;[??]???????????????????_Cellphones ??_cnBeta.COM

    Read in Japanese&#65306;ä¸*å½ã®ã¹ãããæ¬æ°ããï¼ ã¹ãããç´æ¥ã³ã³ã»ã³ãã«æ¿ãã¦åé»ãããã¥ã¼ã¿ã¤ããç»å*´ /*ã¡ã¼ã«ã¼ãä¸çæåç«¯æè¡ã*ã | ã*ã±ãããã¥ã¼ã¹24
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #2
    A.Rafay

    A.Rafay ELITE MEMBER

    Built in plug!! :taz:
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #3
    1ndy

    1ndy FULL MEMBER

    so you have to open the back cover everytime you want to charge it? wow.! what a technology. :P
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #4
    A.Rafay

    A.Rafay ELITE MEMBER

    You can charge it via charger or USB but that is alternative at places you don't have charger or USB cable.
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #5
    Icewolf

    Icewolf ELITE MEMBER

    This is not logical... Whoever made this up should get slapped in the face.
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #6
    Thirdfront

    Thirdfront BANNED

    That is what I was thinking.. or let the plug be kept protruding all the time.. There is another "cutting edge" solution. Take a actual cutting edge like knife and cut out the portion of plug. Apart from this, I don't know what is so cutting edge about it. I mean, try to talk when you are charging!!! It is laughable that in the age of wireless charging, this is being called "cutting edge"..
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #7
    kingkobra

    kingkobra SENIOR MEMBER

    What a costly night lamp...
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #8
    1ndy

    1ndy FULL MEMBER

    don't know the other part of world but in India and Pakistan you will need a converter plug to put this phone in socket. :D
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #9
    qwerrty

    qwerrty SENIOR MEMBER

    pushes boundaries my ***. this thing looks fugly and dangerous..
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #10
    A.Rafay

    A.Rafay ELITE MEMBER

    This sort of plug type is easily available in Pakistan, all sockets come like this nowadays, they accept both a old and this plug.
    [​IMG]
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #11
    Ayush

    Ayush SENIOR MEMBER

    nice innovation.. but there should have been a fold inside mechanism. or else it is impossible to carry this isnpockets.
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #12
    Edison Chen

    Edison Chen SENIOR MEMBER

    Could this even be called an innovation? Just a low quality electronic gadget!! New clean energy is being widely applied while you think this rubbish is innovation?

    Westerns are inventing phones with solar energy even without battery.

    Why You Can't Buy A Solar-Powered Cellphone... For Now | CleanTechnica

    Solar-powered phone screen could boost battery life &mdash; Tech News and Analysis

    A French startup is testing a transparent panel that would use solar energy to increase cell phone battery life by 20 percent. SunPartner Group hopes to see its Wysips panels appear in cell phones beginning next year. At less than half a millimeter thick, they are unobtrusive and can be built into a phone or placed on top of an existing screen.

    Wysips wont replace products like Mophies Juice Pack Air case, which can double an iPhones battery life, but at a few dollars each they are an especially cheap option. They collect power with strips of thin solar cells. These are covered with a layer of lenses that render the cells nearly invisible while concentrating solar energy. Without any external accessory or charger, phones could use idle time to recharge with natural or artificial light  and even recover from a dead battery.

    A boost from the sun would be especially useful in a disaster situation or an area with little power connectivity. Wysips wont charge the phone endlessly, but it would allow a quick call here and there. Devices that use less power, such as a Kindle, could rely solely on a Wysips to stay charged.

    SunPartner reports the screens are currently 90 percent transparent. Thats a step above more-expensive transparent solar cells, which absorb infrared but not visible light to preserve the screens visibility. The company wants to double the screens energy output by 2014.

    Wysips wouldnt replace the traditional phone battery. But they would provide an easy charge in a bind and make routine activities like listening to music have very little impact on battery life. SunPartner also isnt stopping with small device screens either; it is working on embedding Wysips in glass and other materials, which would expand its territory to billboards, car windows, building surfaces and beyond.

    ?õ?û*???--?--

    &#36825;&#39033;&#26368;&#26032;&#25216;&#26415;&#21487;&#23433;&#35013;&#22312;&#25163;&#26426;&#12289;&#24179;&#26495;&#30005;&#33041;&#21644;&#30456;&#26426;&#30340;&#23631;&#24149;&#19978;&#65292;&#21046;&#36896;&#21830;&#35748;&#20026;&#23427;&#33021;&#22815;&#23558;&#20219;&#20309;&#29289;&#20307;&#34920;&#38754;&#36716;&#21464;&#20026;&#33021;&#37327;&#28304;

    &#12288;&#12288;&#36825;&#31181;&#20196;&#20154;&#24778;&#21497;&#30340;&#25216;&#26415;&#20351;&#20154;&#26080;&#27861;&#30456;&#20449;&#65292;&#23427;&#26159;&#22522;&#20110;&#19968;&#31181;&#21483;&#20570;Wysips&#30340;&#21019;&#26032;&#25216;&#26415;&#65292;&#21487;&#23558;&#20154;&#36896;&#20809;&#32447;&#21644;&#22826;&#38451;&#20809;&#32447;&#36716;&#25442;&#25104;&#20026;&#30005;&#27969;&#65292;&#20351;&#25163;&#26426;&#20445;&#25345;&#27491;&#24120;&#20351;&#29992;&#29366;&#24577;&#12290;

    &#12288;&#12288;Wysips&#25216;&#26415;&#20351;&#29992;&#37319;&#38598;&#20809;&#32447;&#26230;&#20307;&#23433;&#35013;&#22312;&#25163;&#26426;&#12289;&#24179;&#26495;&#30005;&#33041;&#21644;&#26234;&#33021;&#25163;&#34920;&#23631;&#24149;&#19978;&#26041;&#25110;&#32773;&#19979;&#26041;&#65292;&#26089;&#26399;&#35774;&#35745;&#21407;&#22411;&#26292;&#38706;&#22312;&#38451;&#20809;&#19979;10&#20998;&#38047;&#65292;&#21487;&#24310;&#38271;4&#20998;&#38047;&#25163;&#26426;&#30005;&#27744;&#20351;&#29992;&#26102;&#38388;&#12290;

    &#12288;&#12288;&#30446;&#21069;&#65292;&#27861;&#22269;&#21046;&#36896;&#21830;SunPartner Group&#33268;&#21147;&#20110;&#25299;&#23637;&#36825;&#39033;&#26368;&#26032;&#25216;&#26415;&#65292;&#29616;&#24050;&#31614;&#35746;&#19968;&#39033;&#21512;&#32422;&#65292;&#35745;&#21010;&#24212;&#29992;&#20110;&#26032;&#27454;&#25163;&#26426;&#12290;&#25454;&#24713;&#65292;&#35813;&#20844;&#21496;&#20027;&#33829;&#22826;&#38451;&#33021;&#26032;&#33021;&#28304;&#21644;Wysips&#25216;&#26415;&#12290;
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #13
    Ganges Zephyr

    Ganges Zephyr FULL MEMBER

    Yes, surely :lol::lol::lol:

    China is obviously serious about homegrown technology and I do like many of their innovative products but this is not one of them :disagree:
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #14
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Sep 11, 2013 #15
    Skull and Bones

    Skull and Bones ELITE MEMBER

    Is the Nobel committee watching this thread?
     
