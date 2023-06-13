The great Indian political circus : Parts I and II

government of India found itself with just one option and that was to pledge a significant portion of its gold reserves to the Bank of England and the Union Bank of Switzerland as collateral to secure foreign exchange as India’s debt obligations demanded

This is how the Chandrashekhar government managed to prevent default.

The internal debt of the government accumulated to around 50 percent of the GDP. When the Chandrashekhar government was unable to pass the budget, India's bond rating went tumbling down. Now, the, immediately after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.This gave temporary relief to the Indian economy, and soon elections brought the Indian National Congress to power once again