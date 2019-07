The Great Game: Godfathers put a gun to PakState's head?

The Plot Thickens... Masterminds, plotters, planners, executors and then ...and then... #Lifafas... trying to push their dope to the Pak masses...



The Maffia thought/thinks that they have dropped a bomb... and clearly threatened to release more damning 'evidence'....



In other words Maffia Queen said: I'm gonna make you an offer you cann't refuse!



On cue #MarasiMedia and #LifafaJurnos have started to act on the Script!



Yes, The Script!



After the release of the video NooraLeague and their pets in media have started to put pressure on the Supreme Court Pakistan to take a suo motto ......but there came NO response.



NO Response... that was not how it should be... that was not what the maffia had thought/planned...



Although GoP almost fell into this trap first.... marred by its #Buzdarism .... with super intelligent spokeswoman Mrs. F A Awan... doing a kill-you-with-my-voice presser... an all-cry-no-wool outcome... wisdome pervailed and PMIK wisely let the judiciary make the next move.



Looking at the responses at PDF ... didn't we all fall into this trap?



Anyone, who thinks that this Maffia hasn't wargamed the enitre Game...with different scenarios and outcomes.... will lick their wounds...



Now that this Game is sponsored by not only the Maffia but foreign forces as well... why shouldn't the enemies take advantage of this?



Billo doing a Dallas in U.S. with PMIK there... and #NaniTweetni doing I-am-supreme-leader-of-revolution here... lobbying firms all hired and paid good amounts (from our looted wealth & future)...so expect a good coverage in the Western 'free' media... The Game!....



Although the Maffia Queen is leading the charge but the entire #CriminalEnterprise in the country is backing this... because if the accountability takes its logical course their entire empires...political and financial... will bite the dust.



Then of course, it is a battle of survival... PakState vs #CriminalEnterprise



As have been said a few times by this poster... War of Videos is ready... there is just a pause..each side waiting the other to make a move... The Script!



During the last ten years the Families have used State finances to build a parallel intelligence network with sophisticated equipment....combined with instituitional capture...from SBP to judiciary... the Maffias have, in a way, become more powerful than the PakState.



It is the Ugly Truth... there is no other choice than to accept it.





But, but, but... the judiciary has NOT Responded!



An expected knee jerk response didn't come..so the Maffia is going to use the media to apply the pressure... money is no problem for there is always Bahria Town to foot the bill... but even after the 'bombshell'... no response means what?



Now it is immaterial whether this judge-in-video gets the chop or mere suspension... immaterial... he was just a pawn in the opening of this Game. His utility has been served..with or without his complicity... I do suspect him to be complicit..because he is 'thier man'.



Kindly, recall after the One Eyed Demon resotoration...i.e. Free Judiciary movement... the one eyed demon became a small god and appointed his judges...so these judges are still in the system... all part of #CriminalEnterprise .... LaWhore HC anyone?



The capture of state instituions is such that everywhere the Maffia has its people....the loyalties of these 'people' is not with the PakState but with the Maffia... remember how the original challan was written in NAB under supervision of advocate Haris?



Even this NAB chairman came with Malik Riaz's blessing... so yeah.. this is 'their' system...and on the surface Maffia has an advantage.



Hence, the broad daylight Threat to the PakState... and there is NO Response.... yet!



If the GoP and PakState fail to fight back then the negotiations in D.C. with old boy Trump are going to be on weak footings... do you see The Game?



Everything is interconnected... look at the timings.. carefully listen to Billo's wailings... I am sorry to ask you this... I know it is painful to listen to this creature..whatever it is... but carefully listen and you shall find The Threat!



Billo is not addressing the crowds...but the PakState... NO Response yet! And Billo will be in Amreeka..doing a full Dallas... wonderful....



There is not going to be an NRO. An NRO means a total surrender. A complete defeat. It means for the next 50years only these Maffia Families will be Ruling/Lording over 230+ million souls... and everyone will be their personal slaves without baryaini or qima wala nan.



It would mean that Freedom Struggle for a Free Pakistan will fail... because for the last 50 years these maffias have turned Pakistan into their colony and they act like New East Indian Company with there assets in mother countries....and oh boy how these Families serves their Masters....



This Maffia has declared an all out war on the PakState and there is NO Response from the Judiciary... yet! This point needs to be pondered...





#MarasiMedia #MirFasad #LifafaJurnos and #KhooniLiberals all will be building pressure on TeeVee and on #AsocialMedia ....thinking they have cornered the PakState... to an extent they would be right...



The NooraLeauge knew it cann't go to the court with their sting-operation-product as Smoking-Gun to the courts... so they will be playing TeeVee TeeVee #JumWhoriaat



So what is The Game?





Regardless, if the PakState fails to crush this challenge to the State...then net strategic value of Pakistan will take a great hit.





Perservation of the State is the Highest Virtue.



It is the Only Virtue!

Click to expand...