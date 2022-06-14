What's new

The Graveyard of Malik Ikhtiar-ud-din Muhammed Bakhtiar Khaliji

Destranator said:
Those bowing down are Hindus. Khilji is revered by people of all faiths there.
However, Muslims should keep distance from such colourful decorations of graves. This is one of the dark sides of Sufism.
People should be allowed to respect a historical figure in their own individual ways. Whatever we propagate, Hindus are not like Muslims, you go to Ajmer Sharif. You will see more respectful Hindus there visiting than Muslims.

It is not because of Khwaja Sahib's religion, But, Hindus tend to respect anyone as a Deity who is far above their own, be he a Hindu or a Muslim. However, we tend to disrespect a person because he is a Hindu.

The same is happening to the grave of Malik Ikhitier. But, I think his graveyard must be given more care by the govt. of west Bengal.
 
Destranator said:
Those bowing down are Hindus. Khilji is revered by people of all faiths there.
However, Muslims should keep distance from such colourful decorations of graves. This is one of the dark sides of Sufism.
I thought it was Bangladeshis
If Hindus than that's fine, it's their culture, and I can respect that

and what's the story behind this guy?
we had a national speaker assembly from khilji tribe, he became famous for this moment
unfortunately that's the only knowledge I have of the people and this character
 
Sainthood 101 said:
I thought it was Bangladeshis
If Hindus than that's fine, it's their culture, and I can respect that

and what's the story behind this guy?
we had a national speaker assembly from khilji tribe, he became famous for this moment
unfortunately that's the only knowledge I have of the people and this character
His ancestry probably traces back to the ruling elite of the Khilji Dynasty (or maybe his family just hopes it does :lol:).
www.britannica.com

Khaljī dynasty | Indian dynasty

Khaljī dynasty, also spelled Khiljī, (1290–1320), the second ruling family of the Muslim sultanate of Delhi. The dynasty, like the previous Slave dynasty, was of Turkish origin, though the Khaljī tribe had long been settled in Afghanistan. Its three kings were noted for their faithlessness...
www.britannica.com
 
Destranator said:
His ancestry probably traces back to the ruling elite of the Khilji Dynasty (or maybe his family just hopes it does :lol:).
www.britannica.com

Khaljī dynasty | Indian dynasty

Khaljī dynasty, also spelled Khiljī, (1290–1320), the second ruling family of the Muslim sultanate of Delhi. The dynasty, like the previous Slave dynasty, was of Turkish origin, though the Khaljī tribe had long been settled in Afghanistan. Its three kings were noted for their faithlessness...
www.britannica.com
Who the speaker or the man/Sufi cleric?
 
bluesky said:
People should be allowed to respect a historical figure in their own individual ways. Whatever we propagate, Hindus are not like Muslims, you go to Ajmer Sharif. You will see more respectful Hindus there visiting than Muslims.

It is not because of Khwaja Sahib's religion, But, Hindus tend to respect anyone as a Deity who is far above their own, be he a Hindu or a Muslim. However, we tend to disrespect a person because he is a Hindu.

The same is happening to the grave of Malik Ikhitier. But, I think his graveyard must be given more care by the govt. of west Bengal.
I am not saying Hindus are inferior. I am saying Muslims should avoid fascinating over the dead as it may amount to Shirk - it is forbidden in Islam. Nothing to do with disrespecting anybody.
If any Muslim looks down upon a non-Muslim, he is a scumbag.
 
Goritoes said:
Probably Hindu's, they bow to everyone or everything.
This is the Hindu way of showing respect to people who are above themselves. Their Deity concept comes from this.

We better not think about this thing in our Muslim way. Our people, even after heart surgery, do not want to properly thank the Surgeons because they think it is prohibited.

Why should it be prohibited, I don't understand. If everything so decided, we people should not see a doctor.
 
bluesky said:
This is the Hindu way of showing respect to people who are above themselves. Their Deity concept comes from this.
Showing respect is one thing but bowing down to a human is another, yes that human can be a great man, or warrior or savior but still there is no greater human being that ever walk this earth than Muhammad PBUH, after him there are many prophets who were extra ordinary human beings and yet we/their nations did not bow to them, show respect but does not fall into the shirk, but that is for us (Muslims) Hindu's do Shirk, their entire religion is based on Shirk so there is that.

bluesky said:
We better not think about this thing in our Muslim way. Our people, even after heart surgery, do not want to properly thank the Surgeons because they think it is prohibited.
How do you want to thank a Doctor for saving your life ? kiss his feet ? you think Muslim don't thank their doctors or people who saved their loved ones ? we do, its just we don't give credit to just the Doctor but to our creator as well, because without his help no doctor or anyone can save you, that is where faith comes into play, I believe that it is Allah that does everything, humans are just the means, If i am hungry it is Allah who feed me, he just make another human mean to provide food to me, if I am sick it is Allah who cures me, he only make Doctor means of helping me. But yes if by thanking a doctor means kissing his feet, doing Sajdah to him/her, elevate him/her to a status of a demi God than no, No Muslim would ever do that, nor we are allowed to do so.

bluesky said:
Why should it be prohibited, I don't understand. If everything so decided, we people should not see a doctor.
You need to study Islam from the basics, if you are not Muslim and are interested I highly recommend, Allah knows and does everything, humans are just means of helping one another, Allah cause disease to happen and it is him who also cures it if he wills, he is all powerful and all knowing. You see Doctor because Allah is not a Doctor or Surgeon, he will not personally perform a surgery on you to be cured, but he will make a human being help you instead and than he waits for you to thank him, often times people thank Doctors, Police ,rescue workers , NGO's or person who donate but we as humans hardly Thank our creator for everything, because we are humans and short sighted, there is a whole life after one is dead and for that eternal life you need to have faith, yes thanking other human beings are good, be grateful to those who help you, also don't forget the power that enable that human to help you in the first place.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
and what's the story behind this guy?
we had a national speaker assembly from khilji tribe, he became famous for this moment
unfortunately that's the only knowledge I have of the people and this character
@Destrnator, you have given another Khaliji Dynastic history (1290 - 1320) of Delhi. and not of Malik Ikhtier-ud-din Bakhtier Khaliji of Bengal who conqured part of Bengal in 1198 or 1202. He was from a Turkic tribe called Khaliji located in Garmshiar of eastern Afghanistan.

After Delhi was captured by Muhammed Ghori in 1192, he appointed Malik Kutub-ud-din Aibek as his viceroy in Delhi. Bakhtiar came to Delhi to seek job as an ordinary Sepoy. He was rejected because he was physically unattractive with a hunch in the back and two long hands, and went to Badayun in Uttar Pradesh and the Nawab there took him in his troops.

His courage in many expeditions caused the Nawab to promote him as a General Commander. He took the initiative to capture Bihar and then afterward Gaur/ Bengal of Raja Laksman Sen.

Although the narrator is talking of the Tibet expedition as we have read in class lll. But, in reality, he attacked Assam with more than 10,000 troops from his native country in the west but was repulsed by the Assamese King originally from Kunming/ China.

Bakhtiar lost almost all his troops and jumped to a river to safety. He was a hero of his time and could not just cope with the setback this time. The dead soldiers' Turkic/ Pathan wives with the children would come out en mass, remove Urni from their hairs, and cry and curse Bakhtiar whenever he was out of his Palace.

He could not take the insults anymore and fell sick mentally and physically. One day, one of his lieutenants named Ali Mardan Khaliji entered his room, moved away the cover of his face to be sure if he was Bakhtiar, and killed him with one stroke of a small sword.

It was probably 1104 or 1105 when he was killed by Ali Mardan. This man would become the 3rd Malik/ King of Bengal after a few years by defeating Malik Shihabuddin who was the 2nd Malik.

But, it is another history/ story.
 
bluesky said:
@Destrnator, you have given another Khaliji Dynastic history (1290 - 1320) of Delhi. and not of Malik Ikhtier-ud-din Bakhtier Khaliji of Bengal who conqured part of Bengal in 1198 or 1202. He was from a Turkic tribe called Khaliji located in Garmshiar of eastern Afghanistan.

After Delhi was captured by Muhammed Ghori in 1192, he appointed Malik Kutub-ud-din Aibek as his viceroy in Delhi. Bakhtiar came to Delhi to seek job as an ordinary Sepoy. He was rejected because he was physically unattractive with a hunch in the back and two long hands, and went to Badayun in Uttar Pradesh and the Nawab there took him in his troops.

His courage in many expeditions caused the Nawab to promote him as a General Commander. He took the initiative to capture Bihar and then afterward Gaur/ Bengal of Raja Laksman Sen.

Although the narrator is talking of the Tibet expedition as we have read in class lll. But, in reality, he attacked Assam with more than 10,000 troops from his native country in the west but was repulsed by the Assamese King originally from Kunming/ China.

Bakhtiar lost almost all his troops and jumped to a river to safety. He was a hero of his time and could not just cope with the setback this time. The dead soldiers' Turkic/ Pathan wives with the children would come out en mass, remove Urni from their hairs, and cry and curse Bakhtiar whenever he was out of his Palace.

He could not take the insults anymore and fell sick mentally and physically. One day, one of his lieutenants named Ali Mardan Khaliji entered his room, moved away the cover of his face to be sure if he was Bakhtiar, and killed him with one stroke of a small sword.

It was probably 1104 or 1105 when he was killed by Ali Mardan. This man would become the 3rd Malik/ King of Bengal after a few years by defeating Malik Shihabuddin who was the 2nd Malik.

But, it is another history/ story.
he is just another ruler
why is he respected?
 
Goritoes said:
Showing respect is one thing but bowing down to a human is another, yes that human can be a great man, or warrior or savior but still there is no greater human being that ever walk this earth than Muhammad PBUH, after him there are many prophets who were extra ordinary human beings and yet we/their nations did not bow to them, show respect but does not fall into the shirk, but that is for us (Muslims) Hindu's do Shirk, their entire religion is based on Shirk so there is that.


How do you want to thank a Doctor for saving your life ? kiss his feet ? you think Muslim don't thank their doctors or people who saved their loved ones ? we do, its just we don't give credit to just the Doctor but to our creator as well, because without his help no doctor or anyone can save you, that is where faith comes into play, I believe that it is Allah that does everything, humans are just the means, If i am hungry it is Allah who feed me, he just make another human mean to provide food to me, if I am sick it is Allah who cures me, he only make Doctor means of helping me. But yes if by thanking a doctor means kissing his feet, doing Sajdah to him/her, elevate him/her to a status of a demi God than no, No Muslim would ever do that, nor we are allowed to do so.


You need to study Islam from the basics, if you are not Muslim and are interested I highly recommend, Allah knows and does everything, humans are just means of helping one another, Allah cause disease to happen and it is him who also cures it if he wills, he is all powerful and all knowing. You see Doctor because Allah is not a Doctor or Surgeon, he will not personally perform a surgery on you to be cured, but he will make a human being help you instead and than he waits for you to thank him, often times people thank Doctors, Police ,rescue workers , NGO's or person who donate but we as humans hardly Thank our creator for everything, because we are humans and short sighted, there is a whole life after one is dead and for that eternal life you need to have faith, yes thanking other human beings are good, be grateful to those who help you, also don't forget the power that enable that human to help you in the first place.
All these wrong theories on different matters have caused these countries to remain underdeveloped and they are always seeking help from Christians, Buddhists and other non-Muslim countries.

Do you think it is great? Should not Allah help us develop our nations, then? But, why it is not happening? Because you guys follow wrong meanings that was not intended.

Do you think it is great to seek alms from the non-Muslims and is a great achievement? Yours is the definition of Islamic fundamentalism that must be corrected.
 

