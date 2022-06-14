The Graveyard of Malik Ikhtiar-ud-din Muhammed Bakhtiar Khaliji

bluesky said: This is the Hindu way of showing respect to people who are above themselves. Their Deity concept comes from this. Click to expand...

bluesky said: We better not think about this thing in our Muslim way. Our people, even after heart surgery, do not want to properly thank the Surgeons because they think it is prohibited. Click to expand...

bluesky said: Why should it be prohibited, I don't understand. If everything so decided, we people should not see a doctor. Click to expand...

Showing respect is one thing but bowing down to a human is another, yes that human can be a great man, or warrior or savior but still there is no greater human being that ever walk this earth than Muhammad PBUH, after him there are many prophets who were extra ordinary human beings and yet we/their nations did not bow to them, show respect but does not fall into the shirk, but that is for us (Muslims) Hindu's do Shirk, their entire religion is based on Shirk so there is that.How do you want to thank a Doctor for saving your life ? kiss his feet ? you think Muslim don't thank their doctors or people who saved their loved ones ? we do, its just we don't give credit to just the Doctor but to our creator as well, because without his help no doctor or anyone can save you, that is where faith comes into play, I believe that it is Allah that does everything, humans are just the means, If i am hungry it is Allah who feed me, he just make another human mean to provide food to me, if I am sick it is Allah who cures me, he only make Doctor means of helping me. But yes if by thanking a doctor means kissing his feet, doing Sajdah to him/her, elevate him/her to a status of a demi God than no, No Muslim would ever do that, nor we are allowed to do so.You need to study Islam from the basics, if you are not Muslim and are interested I highly recommend, Allah knows and does everything, humans are just means of helping one another, Allah cause disease to happen and it is him who also cures it if he wills, he is all powerful and all knowing. You see Doctor because Allah is not a Doctor or Surgeon, he will not personally perform a surgery on you to be cured, but he will make a human being help you instead and than he waits for you to thank him, often times people thank Doctors, Police ,rescue workers , NGO's or person who donate but we as humans hardly Thank our creator for everything, because we are humans and short sighted, there is a whole life after one is dead and for that eternal life you need to have faith, yes thanking other human beings are good, be grateful to those who help you, also don't forget the power that enable that human to help you in the first place.