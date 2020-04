When Indian Apex courts wants to take a decision they are vigilant , but any decision on Muslims in Kashmir and anti Muslim law... these SOB judges are silent.



Here is example ..



New Delhi: It is Catch-22 situation for those migrant workers of Indian origin in the UAE who have either lost their jobs or have not been paid salaries due to closure of business.



Staring at a bleak future, many have opined that returning to their homeland is the most feasible option, albeit subject to the resumption of air travel between the two nations.



With the Indian government extending the lockdown till May 3, and the Supreme Court of India ruling on Monday that Indians stranded abroad cannot be flown back home during the current travel restrictions, many expatriates see it as a tightrope walk for days to come.



The apex court has also adjourned for a month all petitions seeking evacuation of overseas Indians stranded abroad, including in Gulf countries.



Urging Indians to stay put where they are, the court observed that repatriating the overseas Indians at this point in time would be a violation of the COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed by the central government.





Is it constitutionally valid?



Speaking to Gulf News, former Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan, said, “Constitutionally, every Indian citizen has the right to be back in his/her homeland. But these are unusual circumstances and that’s why the government and the court are taking a stand against it.

Click to expand...