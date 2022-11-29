The Grand Heist

M6 corruption scandal, DC Matiari willing to return looted money after getting clean chit Pipa News​

November 28, 2022



5



M6 corruption scandal, DC Matiari willing to return looted money after getting clean chit

Karachi: Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid, involved in the corruption of the Hyderabad to Sukkur Motorway M6 project, has made a conditional offer to return the money.



A major development in Sindh’s mega project M6 revealed that a large part of the money given to Deputy Commissioner Matiari for land purchase by NHA has gone missing. Anti-corruption sources have claimed that out of 4 billion rupees, 2 billion 37 crore rupees are missing, while on the other hand, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid made the return of the money subject to a clean chit.

Arrested DC Matiari Adnan Rashid has said during the investigation that I will tell the details of the missing money and I am ready to give the money, but I want a clean chit and a safe way.



It should be noted that FIA and anti-corruption investigations are ongoing on the corruption in the M6 Motorway project. Anti-corruption Sindh is in trouble to return the amount of 2 billion 37 crore due to lack of powers like NAB.

The anti-corruption officials say that till now the old laws are being worked on, if powers like NAB are given, it will be easy to refund the money.



It should be remembered that large-scale corruption was revealed in the M6 project after which DC Matiari was arrested while DC Nowshehro Feroze is absconding in this case while NAB has arrested seven districts coming in the way of M6 project. On the other hand, FIA and anti-corruption are also investigating the matter.