On February 7th Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) posted an advertisement in national newspapers inviting international companies to bid for the “outsourcing” of three major airports. The advert stated that those interested in this proposition would be required to undertake “operation, management, maintenance and development” of any or all three major airports which are: New Islamabad International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi.



This announcement, which has largely passed under the mainstream media’s radar, has caused panic amongst the thousands of employees of PCAA and has triggered scathing criticism from legal experts and veteran politicians due to the government’s lack of transparency and purportedly illicit methodology employed in the making of this decision.



Currently, there are two separate cases challenging the government’s decision to “outsource” operations and management of the three major airports, one filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the other with the Islamabad High Court (IHC).



The advertisement put forth the following aspects of airport operations up for grabs for interested parties:



Legal experts aware of this move told GVS that the government is misdirecting the public with regards to this decision by calling it "outsourcing" when it is in fact privatization. According to sources, the reason behind this misdirection is the fact that the law has defined a clear process and set of regulations regarding the privatization of any government asset. In order to bypass these regulations, the term "privatization" has been replaced with "outsourcing"

Mubashir Hassan, a veteran politician, engineer, and close confidant of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who also served as Finance Minister in Bhutto's government, filed a petition with the LHC citing concerns over the lack of transparency and blatant efforts on part of the government to circumvent the law through subversive means.

The petition states that according to the Privatization Commission Ordinance (PCO) of 2002, there are elaborately defined procedures concerning the privatization of public assets which have been completely disregarded by the government in its endeavor to "outsource" functions of the PCAA.

The petition alleges that the government is in violation of the law because according to PCO only those assets which are approved and listed by the Cabinet Commission of Privatization (CCoP) can be subject to privatization. The assets, in this case, are the country's major airports which have not been approved for privatization by the CCoP.

This could mean that these bidders may be able to acquire PIA's debt from the PCAA which could prove very profitable for the private company in the long run.