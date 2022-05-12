The government of Pakistan will be run by criminals and thieves under the directions of an absconding, liar, thug, and convicted - From the UK

Congratulation to Pakistanis as they will be governed by criminals, and thieves under the direction of a 'sick' liar, thug, and convicted absconder from the UK.
Rizwan ShehzadMay 11, 2022
PHOTO: Twitter/PML-N
ISLAMABAD:
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with 10-member delegation of PML-N’s senior leadership met on Wednesday PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to seek his counsel for overcoming the on-going political, economic and constitutional crisis in the country.
In the first meeting of the party’s senior leadership, chaired by three-time ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, briefings were given on the prevailing crisis and consultations were held on various proposals for taking the country out of the dire straits and to deal with the violators of the Constitution.
In a statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that issues were discussed in detail and a meeting will be held on Thursday under Nawaz’s chairmanship to give approval for a strategy, saying the final decisions to take the country out of the economic and constitutional crisis will be announced on Friday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in London on May 11, 2022. PHOTO: EXPRESS
The government’s spokesperson, however, added that all decisions would be announced with the consent of the coalition partners of the government.
Amid political volatility, PM Shehbaz along with several federal ministers is in London to seek counsel from his elder brother, who had left the country on medical grounds in November 2019 and has yet to return to face pending cases against him.
Keeping in view the recent and the on-going constitutional crisis in Center and Punjab, the PML-N leadership agreed that action should be taken as per the law and the Constitution against all those who have violated the constitution. The statement said that the meeting deliberated upon different proposals presented to deal with the violators of the Constitution, adding final decision would be taken on May 12 (today).
During the meeting, PML-N Quaid was given detailed briefing on the economic, constitutional and administrative crises inherited by the incumbent government and the current economic realities.
The government team said that the price of petrol was not increased to save the people from the additional burden of inflation. Details were given of the crisis created by the previous government in the energy sector, regarding non-import of oil and LNG and negligence which caused load shedding.
The meeting considered various recommendations aimed at providing relief to the masses from inflation and save then from load shedding. The government’s one-month performance was also reviewed in detail, which was followed by future plans for keeping in line with the ground realities.
The huddle also deliberated upon the overall political situation in the country in detail and reviewed the unconstitutional measures taken since April 3 – when the National Assembly was dissolved but only to be restored a week later.
