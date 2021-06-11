What's new

The government has promoted 04 PAF officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
60,466
64
95,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
04 PAF OFFICERS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL

11 June, 2021:

The government has promoted 04 PAF officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal today. The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada, Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan.

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Network Bases at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Commandant CAE PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing and served as Managing Director Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Deputy Managing Director JF-17 project at Kamra. He has also served as Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).
1623421258050.png





1623421194153.png





1623421150669.png




1623421226370.png
 
