A National Coordinator (NC) to be setup "within 15 Days"

Register with Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) within 3 months.

Establish an office in Pakistan with a physical address in Islamabad within 3 months.

Appoint a focal person to deal with the Authority and NC within 3 months.

Add servers in Pakistan within 12 months.

Strict Control over Content

Concerningly, MoIT or NC’s interpretation of rules and laws will take precedence over community standards, rules, community guidelines or policies of platforms like Facebook, Twitter and others. ​

The Ministry of Information and Telecommunications or the National Coordinator can ask any social media company to remove, suspend or disable access to such content within 24 hours. Urgent situations will require action within 6 hours.



Furthermore, if companies get a notification that certain content is false (with the ability to judge the veracity of the content resting only with the NC and the Authority itself), they’ll have to put a note alongside the content which states exactly that. ​

Companies will be required to provide any requested information in a “decrypted, readable and comprehensible format or plain version,” bypassing the legal process currently outlined in PECA.