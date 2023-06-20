What's new

The Government has constituted Special Investment Facilitation Council - June 2023

Govt constitutes Special Investment Facilitation Council for economic revival of country

June 20, 2023
The Government has constituted Special Investment Facilitation Council for the economic revival of the country.
The event was chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by the Chief Ministers, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chief of Army Staff and high-level government officials
During a high-level meeting, the Government unveiled an elaborated ‘Economic Revival Plan’ in the wake of economic hardships being confronted by the country.
The plan envisages capitalizing Pakistan’s untapped potential in key sectors of Defence Production, Agricultural / Livestock, Minerals / Mining, IT and Energy, through indigenous development as well as investments from friendly countries. To fast-track the development of projects, establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council has been undertaken to act as a ‘Single Window’ interface for the potential investors as well as to adopt a unified approach.
The setup will shorten hitherto fore cumbersome and lengthy business processes through a cooperative and collaborative ‘whole of the government approach’ with representation of all stakeholders.
It is aimed at creating horizontal-vertical synergy between federation and provinces; facilitating timely decision making; avoiding duplication of effort; and ensuring swift project implementation. The high-ranking participation from Federal and Provincial Governments clearly manifests the national resolve to turn around the economy despite all odds.
The Prime Minister recalled that his government inherited an economy which was on brink of collapse. With bold and difficult decisions, it is now being steered towards growth and development. He said there are, however, massive challenges ahead.
He said export oriented FDIs hold the key to economic revival. He said the government has, therefore decided to adopt a holistic / whole-of-government approach which fosters partnerships within the federal and provincial governments for effective implementation and execution.
He said the investors would be given primacy and fast track approvals, through a well-coordinated approach, he added.
Prime Minister observed that the expected investments would create jobs and livelihoods for the youth and women. He advised that the focus should be on empowering young and females to realize their full potential.
He said urged all to work together, leave no stone unturned and be single-minded in our focus and direction. He said we can transform the destiny of Pakistan and its people. He said it would, however, not happen without hard work and staying the course on the path of progress and development.
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir assured Pakistan Army’s all out support to complement Government’s efforts for Economic Revival Plan, considered fundamental to socio-economic prosperity of Pakistanis and reclaiming Pakistan’s rightful stature among the comity of nations.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671188784636112896



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671167372106043394



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671183132639510528



 
As long as bhojh is involved in destabilizing Pakistani politics, no social, political, economic progress can take place in Pakistan
 
Wait, so why do we have a Board of Investement then? Wasn't this it's job?

Secondly, this seems like an MO Dte brain child, some wise guy had an idea to make a new cell, adhay log upar fauji dalo and voila.

Agr faujion say hi investement ati to phir kia hi baat thi.

Anyways, sanu ki.
 
And where exactly is this "elaborate plan"? Why hasn't it been released to the public to read?
"One window operation for investments" if they do it right

It's a Huge step in the right direction

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671088460722061312
Although we need fundamental changes

As in stop the constant political instability, reign in the army, stop the elite capture backed by the army etc
 
Lol are you planning to buy his clothes?? 😁 Don't you think Merasi Shahbaz with clothes is better then without for your eyes health. Bro you are your own worst enemy.
If it was up to me, I will throw him in the sea with his clothes on so he can't wash his laundry on our Pak soil again.
 
This was already done by BoI a couple of years back, forgetting the name of the chairman.

The bureaucracy in Pakistan always does this every couple of years, old wine in new bottle. Change the name, have a new logo or a shiny poster, shift the office, and voila, you have a 'game changer' for the country.
 
You're right, PTI kept talking about it & pretty sure they were working on it (it's not that easy, it takes time so I am pretty both PDM & PTI worked on it...)

But whoever does it - in the end it's good for Pakistan's national intrests, let's focus on that

Another thing they need to focus on is
reducing the processing time for exports
By making our port's efficient ( it takes 20 odd just to process exports), freight rail lines, dry ports etc
 

