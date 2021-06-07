The Governance Structure of Pakistan: Studying the Federal, Provincial & Local Governments

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 39
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The author, Zuha Tiwana, explores the hierarchical system of the administrative machinery in Pakistan at the federal and provincial levels. Pakistan follows a federal system that makes the federal and provincial governments exclusive from one another.
The executive, legislature and judiciary have been divided clearly between the federation and provinces after the eighteenth amendment.
According to the constitution of Pakistan, fields like defence, foreign matters, customs, telecommunication and railways are to be handled by the federal system, whereas the ministries of education, health, local administration, sanitation, agriculture and industry are under the provincial setups.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/governance-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
The executive, legislature and judiciary have been divided clearly between the federation and provinces after the eighteenth amendment.
According to the constitution of Pakistan, fields like defence, foreign matters, customs, telecommunication and railways are to be handled by the federal system, whereas the ministries of education, health, local administration, sanitation, agriculture and industry are under the provincial setups.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/governance-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/