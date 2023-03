An Indian bureaucrat and an African bureaucrat make friends at some conference. Later the African bureaucrat visits his friend, the Indian bureaucrat at his house in India. He sees a big beautiful house and asks his friend, "How did you afford this?". The Indian bureaucrat replies, "You see that road over there". The African nods. The Indian bureaucrat taps his pocket and says, "Ten percent". Some time later, the Indian bureaucrat visits his African friend. His friend has a huge ritzy mansion. Amazed, he asks his friend, "How did you afford this?". The African bureaucrat asks the Indian, "Do you see that road over there?". The Indian replies, "No". The African bureaucrat smiles and taps his pocket.