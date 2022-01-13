What's new

The Good people of Murree

peagle

peagle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,628
8
3,825
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
This is an attempt to keep things in perspective, and stop a potential witch hunt.

Understandably people are still angry, but please let's not forget the people who did the right thing, they were the majority.
Let us recognise that they do exist.

For the record, I am not from Murree, and have only visited once.

 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,237
2
124,591
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
first he is a bit away from muree 2nd few good people are always there we did not say all of them are bad but most of muree people related to tourism are bad .

for example we have edhi and zardari both were living in karachi .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ahmed Jawad claims to have prepared a list of ministers who became billionaires in the PTI era
2
Replies
15
Views
620
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
ghazi52
How Murree Brewery Built A 160 Year Old Alcohol Empire In Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
5K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ziaulislam
In pictures: The rise of Nawaz Sharif and fall but he will be back
2
Replies
26
Views
863
Pandora
Pandora
CrazyZ
Pakistan scared, fascinated as big cats come out of hiding
Replies
6
Views
1K
Clutch
Clutch
Shahzaz ud din
Murree just witnessed its lowest ever tourist crowed for a Sunday
Replies
5
Views
646
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom