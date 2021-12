The GoB to take decision shortly on Begum Zia's overseas medical treatment

Below is the unedited translation of the news. -@bluesky-



Law Minister Anisul Haque said a formal decision on allowing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for medical treatment would be announced soon.



He was speaking to reporters at the inaugural ceremony of the 35th Annual Conference of the Bangladesh Law Association on Friday (December 24) afternoon at the Faculty of Law, Dhaka University.



The law minister said, 15 BNP lawyers have met me. Now you will know my explanation. There is nothing to worry about. An official decision on allowing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for advanced treatment will be announced soon.



He said the government had repealed the Indemnity Act in 1997. Bangabandhu has tried the murder. Has tried criminals against humanity. No other government has taken steps to establish a bigger rule of law.



Referring to the incident of gang rape of a tourist in Cox's Bazar, the law minister said it was a very tragic crime. The government will take all necessary steps to ensure a fair and speedy trial of this incident.



Regarding the establishment of the rule of law, he said that the established concept of the rule of law does not depend only on the conduct of the courts of law and the law and order situation. The rule of law is now related to many surrounding issues.



From that point of view, apart from judges or lawyers, the members of the Bangladesh Law Association spread across various professions can make an important contribution to the establishment of the rule of law.