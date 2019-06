Rahim’s most formidable rival in this period was the Great Gama with whom he clashed four times. They first met in 1902 during a wrestling festival in the state of Junagarh. Rahim enjoyed the rank of chief court wrestler from amongst the maharaja’s stable of sixty pahelwans. Towering over Gama, who stood five-feet-seven-inches, Rahim entered the arena as the clear favourite. The contest raged for almost an hour before a draw was eventually declared. The return match in 1906 was held at Indore at the invitation of Sivaji Rao Holkar. The two pahelwans were evenly matched, and after two hours of skilful and thrilling grappling, the bout ended in a draw once again.



They met a third time several months later at Lahore. They clashed for two hours but the issue remained undecided. Their fourth and final meeting took place in December 1910 at Allahabad. The huge Rahim was out for blood, his body covered in red powder. At first Rahim evaded Gama's favourite shoulder-throw (“dhobi pat”) but his evasive tactics soon became less effective. Gama managed to score with the throw but was unable to secure a pin. Coming to grips again, Gama hoisted Rahim up by a crotch hold, turned him, and was starting to pin when Rahim scissored his arm and extricated himself. After two-and-a-half-hours of epic wrestling, Rahim’s rib broke, forcing him to concede the fight to Gama. This rib injury also forced Rahim to forfeit the match against Gama’s brother, Imam Baksh, at Kohlapur in 1918.

